HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Weekley Homes recently partnered with 18 local nonprofit organizations through the company's CARE Build Month projects. Team Members across the country volunteered more than 3,800 hours to complete a variety of projects that benefitted more than 1,000 individuals.
"At Sleep in Heavenly Peace we believe it is important for a child to have a bed to sleep in and we know that the David Weekley Homes company culture believes in giving back to the community," said Dwan Smith, president of the Nashville Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "We are so thankful for this partnership that helps to get children off the floor."
Seventeen of the company's 19 local divisions as well as the corporate office, all completed projects to build a total of 963 beds. This included partnerships with the following local chapters of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in the these cities:
In all, a total of 950 team members assisted with these projects across the country with many also assisting with the delivery of the new beds to the children, too.
"I was proud to work alongside my team members building 51 bunk beds for children in need. It is such a great feeling giving back to our community and knowing we have provided many local children a place to rest their heads at night," said Alyssa Ward, a David Weekley Homes sales consultant in Orlando. "Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an incredible organization and I look forward to volunteering with them in the future."
Local divisions in Atlanta and Salt Lake City participated in build projects with early childhood education centers. Projects included building a playhouse, painting, constructing storage shelves and making minor repairs.
"Having a group of team members come together to serve our community through HomeAid Atlanta and the Atlanta Children's Shelter was not only rewarding for our team spirit, but also as a reminder to take the time to stop and participate in making our community better," said Chris Nies, purchasing manager with David Weekley Homes in Atlanta.
In addition to Team Members volunteering, the company also received help with the projects from trade and vendor partners, real estate partners and the community assisted with donations of bedding and toiletries.
The project was an initiative of the company's CARE program, which is a charitable and volunteer program that partners team members, homeowners, homebuyers and community partners with nonprofits to make a positive impact in the lives of everyone it touches and in all the communities it builds through its purpose, Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives. This is accomplished by company team members volunteering countless hours to different organizations in their communities. Additionally, more than $250 million has been donated over the last 20 years to worthy causes in the U.S. and abroad through company earnings and the Dovetail Impact Foundation (formerly the David Weekley Family Foundation).
About David Weekley Homes
David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 19 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley has also appeared 16 times on Fortune's list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 110,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com.
