Its science-backed approach provides an unmatched meditation experience, offering guided, sound, and aerial meditation classes
HOUSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Current Meditation™, a studio that provides fully guided meditation classes and combines elements of ancient and modern practices to create a unique in-person experience, is now open in Houston. After completing a successful soft open on April 25, this studio marks the first location to open since the relaunch of the brand under new ownership.
Located in the heart of Houston in West University (5186 Buffalo Speedway), Current Meditation offers proprietary guided, harmonic sound, and aerial meditations that combine proven practices with scientific innovations, creating a transformative experience that allows guests to maximize the benefits of meditation so that they may live a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life. Within close proximity to Downtown, Greenway Plaza, and the Texas Medical Center, the location was strategically chosen by Current Meditation's leadership team in hopes of also helping the community's working professionals that don't have access to daily mindfulness-based meditation practices. The centrally located studio allows for members to attend a meditation class before work, during lunch, or even on the way home, and gives them a place to rest, recharge, and return to their day more focused and present than before.
"After much anticipation amid the pandemic and delay due to supply chain challenges, we're excited to open the studio and introduce an unmatched meditation experience that does all of the work for you," said Neerav Shah, the CEO of Current Meditation. "We are eager to share the enormous benefits of meditation in an approachable format that is perfect for anyone looking to manage stress, increase self-awareness, sharpen their focus, reduce negative emotions, improve productivity, and more. We want to help change as many lives as possible and take this brand national."
The experience at Current Meditation offers tranquility for beginners, experienced meditators, and everyone else in between. The studio is designed to deliver a meditation unlike any other as it features soundproof walls, state-of-the-art lighting, neuroscience-based classes free of ritualistic references, and a calming decompression space equipped with a complimentary tea station. In a beautifully designed studio featuring the comfort of both floating silk hammocks and grounded positions, Current Meditation's skilled guides lead an optimal meditation that no app or virtually guided meditation program can compete with.
"The elements we have integrated into our meditations each have a scientific purpose. The instruments, for example, when heard live, actually downshift your brain waves into a deeper, more restorative frequency. This allows for maximum neuroplasticity to occur within the brain. Each of the techniques and exercises we use create an experience that takes the work out of meditation, allowing us to strengthen our members' mental muscles with no effort from them other than coming to the studio and enjoying a relaxing class," said Ronak Shah, COO of Current Meditation.
The sibling partners have spent years conducting research, engaging experts, and studying the science behind neuroplasticity to create the most optimal and beneficial meditation experience. Coming from high-stress law and banking backgrounds, they saw the need for a place that focuses on mental health, brain fitness, and restoration. Current Meditation's neuroscience-focused approach supports the many studies that illustrate how meditation can change the brain at a physical level. Consistent meditation replaces unproductive neural pathways with more productive ones so that people may react to stress triggers in a healthier, more constructive way, and transform the specific areas of their life that they want to improve – such as relationships, work, happiness, and even physical health.
Current Meditation offers affordable and flexible classes for its members to help establish a routine that works for them. From singular drop-in classes to unlimited memberships, Current Meditation has a variety of plans to choose from. Anyone interested is encouraged to reach out to schedule a first free class and take advantage of soft opening specials available for a limited time. The studio's full schedule will have a wide range of class times from morning to night, seven days a week.
For more information about Current Meditation please visit currentmeditation.com.
About Current Meditation™
Current Meditation™ is a studio that provides unique guided meditation classes and combines elements of ancient and modern practices to create a multi-sensory experience. Skilled guides create an optimal meditation through guided, sound, and aerial classes and do so in a way no app can replicate. Using a modern approach to an ancient practice, the brand's innovative methodology uses scientifically-backed techniques in a format created to maximize benefits for the user and make meditation and mindfulness accessible to more people than ever before. Every aspect of the Current Meditation™ experience has been handcrafted for its members and guests. For more information, please visit currentmeditation.com.
Media Contact
Ivy Villaflores, Serendipit Consulting, 6022835209, ivillaflores@serendipitconsulting.com
SOURCE Current Meditation