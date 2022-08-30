Amir Sternhell, Chief Strategy Officer at Sertainty, will be speaking on the Analytics / AI / ML Panel at the Digital 360 Summit the premier event for executives.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amir Sternhell, Chief Strategy Officer of cybersecurity leader Sertainty, will join a group of over 60 distinguished speakers at this year's Digital 360 Summit and GSMP Innovation Summit at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin, Texas, from September 6th to 9th. The joint conference will feature 20 keynote addresses, ten panels, ten lab tours, and nine white papers focusing on all areas of digital innovation.
The Digital 360 Summit is a division of CMG Consulting. This premier event for executives drives digitalization, decentralization, and decarbonization across the region. The Summit will include the Digital 360 Summit Hall of Fame Inductee Award, the Entrepreneur of The Year Award Winner, the Startup Showcase, and the Best in Show Awards.
In conjunction with Digital 360 Summit, the Greater San Marcos Partnership presents the 8th annual Texas Innovation Corridor Innovation Summit. The event highlights the latest manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure advances. The summit is also the home of the Dick Burdick Award, which annually recognizes Texas Innovation Corridor's most innovative company.
"We're pleased to have Amir Sternhell joining as a panel speaker for this year's Digital 360 Summit," said Andres Carvallo, CEO of CMG Consulting. "Mr. Sternhell's experience and contributions in the field of Intelligent Data, Analytics, and Technology Innovation are a welcome addition to this year's outstanding lineup."
As Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Sternhell has helped Sertainty establish itself as a pioneer and thought leader in the world of cybersecurity, establishing valuable partnerships with other leaders in the information security industry.
"I am excited to be a part of the esteemed group of leaders and experts at this year's Summit," said Mr. Sternhell. "Coming together with leaders from across the industry allows us to bring greater understanding and progress to digital pioneering and information security worlds."
The 4-day event will be divided into different industries, with each day focusing on a distinct area of technological progress.
The first day of the conference centers around networks, cities, and mobility, and the second covers energy, water & wastewater, and buildings and infrastructure. The conference shifts to sensors and edge computing, platforms and cloud, and analytics on the third day. The fourth and final day features a tour of Texas State University's CIEDAR Labs at Science, Technology, and Advanced Research (STAR) Park.
To learn more and register for this year's summit, visit https://digital360summit.net/.
About Amir Sternhell
Chief Strategy Officer for Sertainty, Amir Sternhell, has over 30 years of experience in the IT and Corporate Learning industries, including two decades as Chief Learning Officer for a pioneering IT company catering to over 150 multinationals. He has also overseen Business Development and the Business Intelligence Unit and represented Harvard Business Publishing.
A dual American-Israeli citizen who formerly served in the Directorate of Military Intelligence for the IDF, Sternhell has received three Most Valuable Global Distributor Awards for his impact on the world of Corporate Learning and Harvard Business Publishing's mission of "Improving the Practice of Management in a Changing World."
About Andres Carvallo
An award-winning executive, professor, engineer, speaker, and author with 36 years of experience in the Energy, Telecommunications, Computer and Software industries, Andres Carvallo, is the CEO of CMG, a strategy and advisory consulting firm focused on Smart Energy, Smart Utilities, Smart Cities, and Smart Buildings. Carvallo is also a MARC Fellow, Professor of Innovation in the College of Science & Engineering, and Co-Director of CIEDAR Center at Texas State University. Carvallo has received 36 awards for his work and has published 41 books. He first defined the term "smart grid" in 2004 and championed Austin Energy's industry-leading smart grid program from 2003 to 2010.
About Sertainty
A leader in zero-trust security and self-protecting data, Sertainty provides companies in a wide range of industries with data tracking, compliance, security, and governance with their Sertainty Data Privacy Platform and Unbreakable eXchange Protocol (UXP.) The company is also known as a thought leader in cybersecurity, having established partnerships with other industry pioneers and consults for the United States Department of Defense with Sertainty Federal Systems.
