FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, Dec. 2 , 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chase's Place Cocktails + Kitchen — a top destination for cocktails in the Texas Hill Country — launched the 100-whiskey Club this week. As their cocktail program took shape over the past two years, so did a whiskey collection that has grown to over one hundred bottles.
"We survived at the beginning of 2020 one week at a time, but we invested in one bottle at a time here and there too. The collection continues to grow, but it's symbolic of how our concept grows. Great whiskey can bring people together which is what we aim to do - it's what our industry is about. The whiskey club is a way for our crew and guests to have fun with our collection," says owner, Chase Guthrie. "We want whiskey to be approachable - something anyone can appreciate."
The launch of the whiskey club also allows Chase's Place to formally introduce their new head chef, Christopher 'Arubkle' Authier of Dallas. He is set to showcase farm-to-table flavors complimenting whiskey with two upcoming dinners featuring Texas makers - Milam & Greene and Garrison Brothers. Cocktail pairings will be created by Chase and his bar manager Travis King, who worked with Chase to curate the 100+ bottle whiskey list.
Milam & Greene Whiskey Dinner with Heather Greene - Tuesday, December 13, 2022, will take place at Chase's Place Cocktails + Kitchen in Fredericksburg. The intimate gathering is set to feature four courses and whiskey pairings and is limited to 36 guests in total with special guest Heather Greene meeting with guests.
Garrison Brothers Whiskey Dinner - February 17th takes place in Hye, Texas at Garrison Brothers distillery. This gathering benefits Good Bourbon for a Good Cause, a 501c3 organization.
Chase's 100-whiskey club perks include a tasting book for notes, a loyalty program, and other fun rewards as you go - lapel pins, t-shirts, a challenge coin, a barrel head to take home, and your name on a plaque on the wall at the bar. The goal is to make whiskey-tasting fun and approachable while giving visitors and regulars in the area an alternative to wine clubs. There are no fees, save for your bar tab.
Future events and perks can be expected for whiskey club members to enjoy - members will be the first to know. Whiskey lovers can visit chasesplacecocktails.com to book tickets for the whiskey-pairing dinner experience or to view more information about the whiskey club.
About Chase's Place Cocktails + Kitchen
Chase's Place Cocktails + Kitchen is a craft cocktail bar and restaurant located in the heart of historic, downtown Fredericksburg, Texas. Since opening in May 2020, Chase and his team have dedicated themselves to the guest experience with the goal of making 'something happen' whether guests enjoy a quick drink, linger a while, or become regulars. Chase's cocktail program can be seen in two books, 'Texas Whiskey Book' and 'Texas Cocktails, Second Edition.' Chase coined the phrase 'Craft Cocktails for Common Humanity' because the bar exists to foster a sense of community through well-balanced and interesting drinks.
