SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kinetech announced today that it has been recognized by Siemens Digital Industries Software for achieving Expert Partner status. The Siemens Digital Industries Software Expert Partner initiative recognizes Partners who successfully fulfill a comprehensive vetting and validation process that distinguishes them as market leaders with demonstrable business, product and industry competencies in specific Siemens Digital Industries Software technologies.
"Receiving the Expert Partner designation for the Mendix™ platform, demonstrates Kinetech's expertise in delivering best practices and proven solutions that drive customer business value. We are excited to recognize Kinetech as the first US partner to achieve Expert status and as a result will continue to strengthen our collaboration in solving customer challenges" said Craig Radomski, Vice President of the Americas Channel for Siemens Digital Industries Software.
Customers demand advanced levels of competency to understand and address the growing complexities of digital transformation. The Expert Partner designation differentiates Kinetech as a Siemens Digital Industries Software and customer-validated expert in the Mendix™ low-code platform.
This recognition further bolsters Kinetech's low-code leadership globally and especially in the United States. Kinetech now has the highest concentration of Mendix Certified, Advanced and Expert Low-code Developers in the USA.
"Recognition from Siemens as the first and only SMART/Expert Certified Mendix Partner in the United States is an important milestone achievement for Kinetech as we continue to position the firm as the leading provider of Expert Mendix development and consulting services." said Ricky Volz, COO of Kinetech. "This certification was achieved by the collective effort of our team of talented men and women who, day in and day out, work tirelessly to serve our clients. It's a testament to their skill and commitment to using the Mendix Platform to transform our clients' ideas into reality."
Digital transformation requires a different approach and competency level to understand and address customer needs, which is why Kinetech is committed to the Siemens Smart Expert partner initiative. The recognition distinguishes Kinetech as an industry- and customer-validated expert recognized by Siemens.
As a Siemens Smart Expert Mendix™ partner, we have demonstrated advanced competencies by delivering best practices and proven solutions that drive customer business outcomes. With this designation, we are reinforcing our ongoing commitment to digitalization. By leveraging the end-to-end digital innovation platform from Siemens, we realize innovation and optimize performance for our customers.
Customers can be confident that the expertise and guidance they receive from Kinetech align with full support from Siemens Digital Industries Software, ensuring the highest caliber partnership and, ultimately, a sustainable competitive advantage.
To become SMART Certified, Siemens' partners must prove that they are an expert in their discipline. In Kinetech's case, that discipline is Mendix, the category defining low-code solution for the enterprise.
The SMART certification process takes place in clearly defined performance segments and is uniform worldwide. In order to remain up to date, this certification must be renewed at regular intervals. In this way Siemens ensures that their partners everywhere in the world possess state-of-the-art technical expertise and knowledge that clients may trust and benefit from.
Kinetech demonstrated industry leading competency in the Mendix Platform. This was accomplished by completing several advanced sales training classes as well as demonstrating end-to-end product knowledge coupled with hundreds of successful Mendix deployments.
About Kinetech:
Kinetech, a platform Mendix partner, is a provider of custom enterprise software, delivered through the cloud with a focus on improved business productivity. The company focuses on cloud, mobile, and integrated technologies that solve real client problems. Kinetech's service offerings are configured and integrated with other web services (APIs), platforms, and enterprise applications (CRM, ERP, HCM). The company delivers its offerings via internet browsers and on mobile devices. Kinetech designs, builds, and supports mission-critical applications, client/vendor portals, and modernizes legacy systems. Its cloud offerings include Digital Factory (Manufacturing), Kinetech PM (Construction / Project Management), GovTech (Government Technology) Cloud, and other bespoke solutions (Enterprise Cloud).
