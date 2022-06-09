Gregory Franklin, a Litigation associate in the Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the State Bar of Texas Annual Meeting June 9-10.
DALLAS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory Franklin, a Litigation associate in the Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the State Bar of Texas Annual Meeting June 9-10.
Franklin, a member of the bar's African American Lawyers Section, will present on a section-led panel titled "From Pipeline to Practitioner: Implementing Diversity in the Profession" June 10 at 9 a.m. The discussion will center on creating a pipeline that fosters a diverse legal community reflective of the communities in which we live. Additional panelists include State of Texas Administrative Law Judge Robin Burgess; Holland & Knight Associate Sydne Collier; and Calhoun Meredith Managing Partner Dominique D. Calhoun. The bar's African American Lawyers Section is commemorating its 30th anniversary at the meeting.
"The State Bar of Texas puts an emphasis on education for all and the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion," Franklin said. "It is a true honor to have this opportunity to share my insight and speak on a topic that impacts so many of us."
The State Bar of Texas manages the attorney discipline system, provides educational programs for the legal profession and the public, and administers continuing legal education program for attorneys.
Franklin focuses his practice on construction and financial services litigation and assists clients with finding practical and efficient ways to approach problems that threaten their businesses.
About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners.
Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity
Twitter: @GT_Drives.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 140 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 2128012131, brezoscholll@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP