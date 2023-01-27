The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs from mid-January through early February and offers hundreds of events during its 23-day run. One of those events is the famous Justin Mutton Bustin'®.
FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has been around since 1896 and is the oldest continuously running livestock show and rodeo. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs from mid-January through early February and offers hundreds of events during its 23-day run. One of those events is the famous Justin Mutton Bustin'®.
A favorite among both kids and adults, Justin Mutton Bustin'® is a thrilling and entertaining competition for children who have the opportunity to ride a sheep and compete for prizes. This classic event is a great way for younger western enthusiasts to experience the excitement and energy of a rodeo.
Justin Mutton Bustin'® allows boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 7 years old who weigh less than 55 pounds to showcase their skills and bravery as they compete. Those selected to compete come out of the same chutes as the professional rodeo athletes, but riding a sheep, not a bull or a bucking horse. The fluffy sheep run around the arena in an attempt to shake off the kid. The goal is for young contestants to hang on as long as they can. Once they fall off, their ride is over. Don't worry, these kids are required to wear protective helmets and vests.
"We are pleased to bring Justin Mutton Bustin'® back to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. It's a great opportunity for young riders to get a taste of rodeo competition, and it's always a crowd-favorite," said Greg Crouchley, President of Justin Brands, Inc. "We're proud to sponsor this event and support the next generation of rodeo, and look forward to watching some great performances from these young riders."
Justin Mutton Bustin'® is always a crowd-pleaser and it's exciting to see the kids give it their all as they compete for prizes and bragging rights. Each competitor will walk away with a free pair of Justin Boots, a custom belt buckle, and a trophy for participating in the event.
Justin Mutton Bustin'® is just one of the many exciting events that will take place at the Fort Worth Stock
Show & Rodeo. This is one of the largest rodeos in the country and is a legendary tradition in Fort Worth. The event is a celebration of all things western and features a variety of competitions, including bull riding, barrel racing, and steer wrestling. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is open to the public and will run until February 4, 2023. For more information on the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and to
purchase tickets, visit fwssr.com.
About Justin Boots
Justin Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com
