MCI USA's convention division is pleased to continue its partnership with the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, providing housing and registration services for its upcoming annual meetings. With a membership of over 10,000 neurosurgical professionals from more than 90 countries, CNS is dedicated to advancing neurosurgery through education and innovation.
WASHINGTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCI USA's convention division is pleased to continue its partnership with the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, providing housing and registration services for its upcoming annual meetings. With a membership of over 10,000 neurosurgical professionals from more than 90 countries, CNS is dedicated to advancing neurosurgery through education and innovation.
"MCI USA is looking forward to continuing our partnership with CNS to help bring success to its upcoming meetings," said Chris Williams, SVP, Registration & Housing, MCI USA. "Through OneSystem Plus, our new registration and housing platform, we will be able to create customized solutions that will allow CNS to easily and efficiently get their registrants ready to attend their events."
Founded in 1951, CNS' mission is to enhance health and improve lives through innovative neurosurgical education, advancement of clinical practice and scientific exchange. The organization serves practicing neurosurgeons; residents, fellows and trainees; joint sections and subspecialties; industry and corporate; and key neurosurgical organization partners. MCI USA will work with CNS on various meetings, including the American Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Biennial Meeting, Spine Summit, the CNS Annual Meeting and the Pediatric Section Annual Meeting.
For over 30 years, MCI USA's convention division has been providing registration, housing, lead cultivation, and business intelligence solutions to events of all sizes and complexity around the world. MCI's registration and housing services are powered by OneSystem Plus, the industry's most complete and customizable registration and housing platform.
# # #
ABOUT MCI
MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com
MCI's U.S. headquarters is in the Washington, D.C., area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us
Media Contact
Chris Williams, SVP Housing & Registration, MCI USA, +1 972.349.7809, chris.williams@wearemci.com
SOURCE MCI USA