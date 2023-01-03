DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of CES, international firm Parks Associates today announced the full list of new research whitepapers, which emphasize the role of tech across the consumer markets and the value of market research in guiding strategic decisions.
Parks Associates hosts the 17th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies in Las Vegas on January 5 at the Venetian Conference Room, in cooperation with CES® 2023. Sponsors are Johnson Controls, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Alarm.com, Electronic Caregiver, Homebase, Ivani, Nice, and Rapid Response Monitoring.
Parks Associates estimates that by 2023, more than 103 million US households will have high-speed internet delivered to their home and overall US internet adoption – including mobile broadband-only households – will reach 114.5 million.
The whitepapers focus on broadband, next-generation controls, user interfaces, home energy management, streaming and the rise of ad-based video services, support for the smart home, Wi-Fi and managed services, home security, and the growth opportunities within commercial buildings, especially apartments, independent living, and student housing.
- Revenue at the Edge: Wi-Fi Managed Services and the Subscriber Experience, released in partnership with Calix, addresses shifts in the broadband and home internet market, including decline of pay TV, the role of bundles with support and managed services, and the impact of mobile services.
- Optimizing Video: Enhancing Content Performance for OTT Success, released in partnership with SymphonyAI Media, examines the state of the streaming video market and the benefits of implementing data-driven solutions.
- Vision-Based Technology: Next-Gen Control examines vision-based solutions to augment and enhance consumers' ability to interact and control their devices.
- Protect the Connected Home: Home Security Meets Personal Privacy, released in partnership with Assurant, highlights consumers' privacy concerns around smart home devices and the opportunities for pro monitoring security providers to address these concerns.
- Engaging Next-Gen Video Viewers: Leveraging AI and ML, released in partnership with FPT Software, addresses the increased consumer use of video services and content preferences, discovery challenges, and the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in shaping the video market.
- Next Frontier of Smart Energy Management, released in partnership with SmartThings, addresses how connected technologies are making energy management and advanced home controls a reality.
- Leveraging Tech to Improve Safety and Security in Schools highlights market insights on how schools can better respond to security threats by utilizing technology.
- Personalized Virtual Channels: Maximizing FAST Content, released in partnership with Quickplay, highlights the engagement and monetization potential of personalization for FAST (free ad-supported television) video services.
- Control the Network, Control the Costs: Solving the Wi-Fi Problem in Home Security, released in partnership with Johnson Controls, focuses on the rise in demand for Wi-Fi devices integrated with security and smart home solutions.
- Self-Service Support: Improving Home Automation, released in partnership with RouteThis, addresses support needs across the connected home at the network and device level.
- Doing IoT Right: Top Practices for Multi-Dwelling Units, released in partnership with Cox Communities, addresses emerging smart apartment trends and lays out a roadmap for MDUs to evaluate these solutions.
Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking conferences. http://www.parksassociates.com
