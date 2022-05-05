Attendees will be able to explore how Sigmetrix can help them capture, transfer, and retain critical product and process knowledge, as well as maximize the return on their MBD / MBE investment
MCKINNEY, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, will sponsor Realize LIVE Americas from May 9-12, 2022. Realize LIVE brings together the global community of Siemens users to benefit from relevant tips and actionable insights on the topics that matter to them most — topics like model-based systems engineering, additive manufacturing, autonomous everywhere, and the digital twin. And that content comes from the people most qualified to give it: real users, who are applying Siemens solutions every day. The Sigmetrix team will be at booth 109 in the Solution Center to demonstrate their products and answer any questions attendees may have.
To be most effective throughout the life of the product, the dimension scheme and tolerance definitions must be defined by analysis, and the data needed to support the analysis should be stored with the design. Doing so guarantees that those who support manufacturing and inspection have access to all information that may be helpful in troubleshooting issues that arise. Furthermore, future design teams will benefit from being able to modify the work previously done instead of starting from scratch.
Sigmetrix's solutions enable you to address these challenges and ensure success by:
- Addressing challenges related to loss of "tribal knowledge" and workforce attrition
- Democratizing the depth and breadth of understanding
- Making data and insights easily accessible to everyone
- Enabling a consistent/common language and approach
There is a lot of discussion in industry about Model-Based, Industry 4.0 and the Digital Thread. Many companies are starting down the path toward a Model-Based Enterprise, but that path can be challenging. There are many facets to becoming truly Model-Based, but as the name implies, the key is the models themselves and their connections to various parameters. It is important that all requirements be tied directly to this comprehensive set of models to ensure traceability and usability. One set of requirements that is critical to the quality of any product is its dimensional requirements that are used to control mechanical variation. Sigmetrix, with their knowledge of managing mechanical variation, can help maximize the return on your MBD / MBE investment in the following ways:
- Ensure the integrity of your MBD to maximize usability
- Guide the creation of optimal dimensioning schemes, including GD&T
- Promote consistent knowledge between contributors and consumers
- Assess and improve the maturity of your organization's Mechanical Variation Management
Attendees will want to make sure to catch the presentation by Ross Snyder, Application Engineer at Sigmetrix, titled: "Include the Effects of Thermal Expansion in your Model with CETOL 6σ v11.2." This presentation will provide a brief description and demonstration of the latest version of CETOL with functionality enabling engineers to include thermal effects in variation analyses extremely quickly.
CETOL 6σ enables product development teams to easily and fully understand the often-complex impact of dimensional and assembly variation on their designs. This knowledge enables them to make adjustments before problems appear in manufacturing or, even worse, in their customers' hands. Users of all expertise will appreciate the multiple levels of assistance available within the software.
Tolerance analysis benefits businesses in many ways. It helps improve profitability by balancing quality with manufacturing cost. Companies can also realize faster time to market by reducing the need for additional design and prototype cycles. Finally, it allows companies to gain confidence in their product and process decisions before making costly investments.
"Often, critical gaps and alignments must be maintained over a wide range of operational temperatures, and the task of adjusting the tolerance analysis results to account for thermal expansion or contraction of the parts at different temperatures can be time consuming," stated Stephen Werst, Director of Customer Success and Product Strategy. "We are thrilled to be able to introduce CETOL 6σ v11.2 with new functionality to include thermal effects in variation analyses extremely quickly at Realize LIVE America."
In addition to demonstrating CETOL 6σ at their booth Sigmetrix will be showing off their entire portfolio of comprehensive, easy-to-use solutions including:
- EZtol, a 1D analysis tool designed to make it easier to create, manage and report upon multiple 1D tolerance analyses in an assembly
- Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, and MBD
- Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies
To learn more about Realize LIVE Americas visit https://event.sw.siemens.com/realize-live-americas/home.
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.
