The MOLLY Awards sponsored by The Texas Observer are Thursday, October 20th at the Line Austin hotel. Author Keri Blakinger will keynote the event.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Molly Ivins National Journalism Prize for Political Commentary/Columns goes to Ross Ramsey of the Texas Tribune and will be presented on October 20 in Austin at the annual awards dinner.
The Molly Ivins National Journalism Prize for Investigative Journalism goes to Meribah Knight and Ken Armstrong of Nashville Public Radio and ProPublica.
Honorable Mentions: Bernice Yeung, et al. of ProPublica and Eli Hager and Joseph Shapire of The Marshall Project and NPR.
Keri Blakinger is keynote speaker at the event. Blakinger is a Texas-based journalist and the author of the Corrections in Ink, a memoir tracing her path from figure skating to heroin addiction to prison and, finally, to life as an investigative reporter covering mass incarceration.
Each year, winners are feted at a dinner in Austin. Past keynoters of the event include Joan Walsh, Jose Antonio Vargas, Dan Rather, Ellen Goodman, Seymour Hersh, Gail Collins, Paul Krugman, Connie Schultz, John Quiñones and Jamelle Bouie.
Table sponsorships are available. The MOLLYs recognize the best in American journalism, and funds raised benefit the Texas Observer's nonprofit newsroom.
The awards were announced this week by The Texas Observer and The Texas Democracy Foundation.
The 2022 MOLLY AWARD judges included Reeve Hamilton, Vice President of MOLLY Judging,
Gabriel Arana,
Kathy Blackwell,
Nate Blakeslee,
Maria Bustillos
Carlton Carl
Maurice Chammah
Sarah Courteau
Hannah Drier
Leah Finnegan
Amanda Hess
Abby Johnston
Mike Kanin
Jason Leopold
Dave Mann
Eileen McNamara
Ayan Mittra
Joanna Pearlstein
Abby Rapoport
Geoff Rips
Brian Rosenthal
Tom Scocca
Christopher Shay
Andrea Valdez
Jeremy Young
Dan Zehr
Media Contact
James Canup, Texas Observer, 1 5129135737, frump@texasobserver.org
SOURCE Texas Observer