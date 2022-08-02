Strobes PTaaS, combines the human expertise of pentesting with the efficiency of a SaaS delivery platform that allows easy collaboration between teams and faster remediation.
PLANO, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strobes Security Inc. believes in continuous innovation and development. In the last few years, Strobes Security have released multiple products like VM365, Vulnerability Intelligence, and now they are introducing the next version of Strobes PTaaS.
With Strobes PTaaS, customers can raise a pentest request of any kind, schedule the assessments including the delivery dates and access the vulnerabilities from the platform. The Strobes PTaaS platform enables you to perform 2x faster reporting than legacy pentests, integrate with Jira, and engage in real-time mitigation collaboration with Strobes experts.
"Combined with automation and human intelligence, our team is able to deliver results at rapid speed and would allow our customers to remediate security issues immediately. Dashboards are making our customers' lives easy as they can track their security engagements, cyber risk score, and also export multiple reports," said the CBO of Strobes Security, Anurag Giri.
Strobes Security have been engaged with 200+ customers from around the globe across all industries. Here is a short testimonial from one of their customers who is part of Hankeygroup a 10B$ organization.
"We are extremely pleased with the results of Secure Source Code Auditing service from Strobes Security. The expert team at Strobes Security were able to identify a large list of vulnerabilities that was missed by our internal team reviews and multiple third-party PEN testers. The Strobes Security team was proactive in ensuring that the fixes were applied correctly, including multiple code reviews as well as follow up tests. Without a review from the experts at Strobes Security, I believe we would be operating our critical applications with a false sense of security," said Vimal Nair, CTO of NOWCOM Driving Technology.
Strobes PTaaS also correlates with different taxonomies like Open Web Application Security Project® (OWASP), Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) and compliance frameworks like the National Institute of Standards and Technology(NIST). Learn more about Strobes PTaaS: https://www.strobes.co/solutions/pentest-as-a-service.
About Strobes Security
Strobes Security is leading the way to disrupt the vulnerability management space with their flagship products, VM365 and PTaaS. Strobes Security products combined with managed services aim to simplify the vulnerability reporting & management process, assuring end-to-end solutions via risk-centered vulnerability management platform.
Media Contact
AMANDA HOLDAN-SINISI, Strobes Security Inc., 248-533-1664, amanda@strobes.co
SRINI DHARA, Strobes Security Inc., 214-924-7929, srini@strobes.co
SOURCE Strobes Security Inc.