SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk today announces the addition of three seasoned hospitality professionals to the hotel in key leadership roles. Eugene Mardell has been appointed General Manager; Melanie Bruce has joined as Director of Sales and Marketing; and Natalie Fournier as Director of Revenue. The trio of seasoned professionals will lead hotel operations and strategic sales and marketing initiatives at the award-winning, luxury lifestyle property overlooking San Antonio's celebrated cultural epicenter - the River Walk.
"We are delighted to welcome Eugene, Melanie and Natalie to our growing Thompson San Antonio-Riverwalk family," said Ted Knighton, Managing Director at Thompson Hotels, Houston, and San Antonio. "These talented individuals bring vast experience and distinct skill sets to our dynamic property, further elevating the guest experience and engraining the property in the culture of North River Walk."
General Manager Eugene Mardell joins Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk with over two decades in the Hyatt family, working across various brands in the portfolio, both in the United Kingdom and in the United States. Most recently, Mardell served as Hotel Manager overseeing the successful dual openings of Thompson Austin and tommie Austin in Texas. His previous Hyatt experience includes tenures as Hotel Manager at Hyatt Grand Central New York, Director of Hotel Operations at Grand Hyatt San Antonio - River Walk and Director of Food and Beverage at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in New Mexico. During his time in the United Kingdom, he worked in the University city of Cambridge, and Mayfair London at the prestigious Claridge's hotel. Born in the UK, Eugene graduated from the University of Cardiff, Wales with a bachelor's degree in hotel management. He has resided in San Antonio for the past eight years.
Melanie Bruce, Director of Sales and Marketing, joins Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk from various Hyatt hotels in San Antonio, serving as Area Director of Sales at Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk and Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk. In addition to leading sales teams to drive strategic campaigns and achieve optimal revenue growth, Bruce is an award-winning sales professional, having earlier served in strategic sales roles at Hyatt Regency San Antonio, focusing on key business accounts and training sales staff, and at Hyatt properties in Houston and throughout Southern California. She is a graduate of Trend College, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Revenue professional and analyst Natalie Fournier joins Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk as Director of Revenue, overseeing revenue growth strategy. Previously, she served as Director of Revenue at Wild Dunes Resort, a Destination by Hyatt property, in Isle of Palms, S.C. and, prior to that, as Area Director of Revenue at Two Roads Hospitality, Vail, Colo., responsible for revenue management at four Vail properties. She began her career as Revenue and Marketing Manager at Christiana at Vail and graduated from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, with a bachelor's degree in economics. Fournier has both Certified Revenue Management Executive and Certified Digital Marketer certifications from the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International.
For more information about Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk or to book a stay, please call 210.876.1234 or visit http://www.thompsonsanantoniohotel.com.
About Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk
The 162-room Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk is in a new luxury, mixed-use development on the banks of the San Antonio River in the heart of the city's vibrant River Walk. Featuring 33 suites with soaking tubs, wet bars and views of Text Hill Country, the hotel also offers a penthouse with a pool table – the ultimate entertaining suite. Public spaces include a full-service spa, a pool-deck bar with cabanas, and a rooftop restaurant and lounge with panoramic views of downtown. More than 5,000 square feet of light-filled event space are anchored by a 4,000 square foot ballroom. Oversized guest rooms provide stylish sanctuaries in the heart of San Antonio, while a signature restaurant from celebrated local chef Steve McHugh draws guests and locals alike.
About Thompson Hotels
Thompson Hotels have transformed conventional hospitality into dynamic cultural moments inspired by the surrounding streets since the brand's first hotel opened in downtown NYC more than 20 years ago. Today, the brand continues to channel local creative energy into its expanding international portfolio of properties, with restaurants helmed by top culinary names, lobbies that double as cultural epicenters, boundary-pushing music programs, and more. The result is a magnetic hub built for collective gathering, where distinct design is an ethos and a signature part of the guest experience. Each hotel serves as an inspiring home base for guests and creatives alike to connect with each other and what moves culture forward. The Thompson Hotels portfolio of lifestyle hotels currently includes The Beekman, Gild Hall and Thompson Central Park New York in New York City; Thompson Washington D.C.; Thompson Nashville; Thompson Seattle; Thompson Chicago; The Cape in Los Cabos, Mexico; Thompson Playa del Carmen on Mexico's Riviera Maya; Thompson Zihuatanejo on Mexico's Pacific Coast; Thompson Dallas, Thompson San Antonio, and Thompson Austin in Texas; Thompson Savannah; Thompson Hollywood; Thompson Buckhead; Thompson Denver; and the soon-to-open Thompson Madrid in Spain. Follow @ThompsonHotels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for news and updates. For more information, please visit http://www.thompsonhotels.com.
