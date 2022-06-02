Rad Web Hosting has announced an update to their WHMCS VPS Reseller module. The plugin provides white-label cloud administration and VPS reselling features to their partners.
DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remotely manage and resell VPS Servers with WHMCS Server module.
We are pleased to announce the successful completion of scheduled upgrade of VPS Reseller WHMCS Server module to v1.0.4.
The WHMCS server module provides ability for reseller to automatically deploy VPS servers directly from their cloud resources based on custom values from order form submission. Now you will have white-label cloud VPS deployment for your clients with seamless service delivery. Your clients will only see your brand and even get full access to the VPS from your WHMCS and with control panel access.
Integrate with ready-made WHMCS module to leverage automated provisioning of Cloud VPS servers with integrated private-label cloud controller. By integrating with Rad Web Hosting VPS Reseller module, leverage enterprise-grade cloud VPS deployments on-demand.
You instantly have access to your own Virtual Private Cloud VPS cluster-with automated server provisioning available direct from your WHMCS and delivered by you to your end-users. By leveraging on-demand Cloud VPS from Rad Web Hosting, businesses significantly reduce time-to-market, capital expense, and risk associated with building a cloud data center from scratch.
Steps to Upgrade Server module
- Upload the latest version to WHMCS
- Once uploaded, the updates will automatically be applied
- Read comprehensive WHMCS integration guide: https://blog.radwebhosting.com/how-to-integrate-vps-reseller-with-whmcs/
Changelog:
- Fully compatible with WHMCS v8.5
- PHP 7.4 support
- PHP 8.0 support
- Added support for numerous languages/translations
- Updated NoVNC module
- Updated to reflect latest cloud panel style
- Minor bug fixes
- Code improvements
Have questions about features, installation, or troubleshooting? Contact Rad Web Hosting support to get help.
