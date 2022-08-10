The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) announced today the finalists for the 2022 HPRA ¡BRAVO! Awards, the industry's highest accolade in multicultural communications, recognizing the best public relations teams and campaigns in the United States. Winners will be announced during the fundraising gala emceed by Despierta América correspondent Astrid Rivera and Fox News Channel National Correspondent Bryan Llenas on Thursday, September 29 at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas.