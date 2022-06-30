Lamborghini of Austin has the limited edition 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe for sale
AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supercar enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone that likes automobiles can own a piece of history. The 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe, which can be found for sale right now, at Lamborghini of Austin, is an incredibly rare find. There are only hundreds of them in existence.
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe has made quite an impression on the automotive world. Car and Driver magazine gave it a rare and coveted 10 out of 10 rating. How did Lamborghini carry out this feat? Some of the features, specifications, and performance figures help to answer that question. They include:
- An incredibly powerful 6.5-liter V8 engine. It produces 759 horsepower and 531 foot-pounds of torque.
- 7-speed automated manual. This smooth-shifting transmission allows drivers incredible precision in timing their gear changes. It puts power to all four wheels, which creates tremendous traction.
- Driver safety systems. The Aventador SVJ has stability control, side-impact beams, fixed rollover protection, and more. Keeping the driver safe while maximizing performance is a big part of the Lamborghini design philosophy.
- Unbelievable performance statistics. The SVJ puts up amazing numbers, including a zero to sixty mile per hour time of just 2.8 seconds. It can reach one hundred miles per hour faster than the average vehicle can make it to sixty miles per hour, which is an astonishing 6.0 seconds. It has a top speed of 217 miles per hour and can pull 1.1 gravities on the skid pad.
Not to mention, the 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is beautiful inside and out. The designers and engineers at Lamborghini create art and apply it with scientific precision.
Individuals who would like to learn more about this vehicle or any other in the Lamborghini family of cars can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com.
