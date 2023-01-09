Personal experiences and crucial insights guide others out of the mind and into a new way of thinking to embrace loving kindness, universal wisdom and infinite abundance
CAIRNS, Australia, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natalie Preci wanted to help those who are experiencing difficulties and struggles in life to know that they have the power within to change their situation and circumstances. In "Sacred Silence: An Awakening Experience" (published by Balboa Press AU), the first in a series of books, she intertwines personal experiences and crucial insights to guide others out of the mind and into a new way of thinking to embrace loving kindness, universal wisdom, and infinite abundance.
This introspective book delves deep into the heart of the true nature of man, free of ego identification and separation as Preci peels back the layers of her false self to come to a place of authenticity and blissful realization of the power she contains within. While providing gentle reminders that they have control over their choices and mindset, she shares a roadmap that leads readers on a journey to realization of the power of taking positive action from positive thoughts to affect their future reality and become the best version of themselves.
"With so many of us facing severe social and economic pressure, the world's population are suffering through the devastating effects of mental health, addiction, loneliness, depression, grief and fear. This book is a crucial resource for a society in which we live in today with the intention of inspiring hope that change is possible," Preci says. She adds, "I believe many people can relate to the questions I posed in this book about life and the way in which we experience it. I share my vulnerability to help connect with my readers and guide them to find their own truth, self-worth and inner wisdom."
When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Preci answers, "Dont give up. This is life! The journey back to our true self beneath all the masks, the shame, the guilt, the labels, the lack of self-worth, the heartache, the grief and the programming that tells us we are not worthy. By reconnecting with our infinite self, we can tap into universal wisdom to help heal and restore us, transforming us into the best version of ourselves and living a life of our own creation." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/821123-sacred-silence
About the Author
Natalie Preci has been a passionate pursuer of truth and crucial insights for her entire life. "Sacred Silence" is her first book.
