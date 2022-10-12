Recent release "Unlike No Other: A Memoir of the Unlikely, Yet Successful Career of a United States Marine Corps Aviator" from Page Publishing author Robert Wemheuer is an incredible autobiographical account of the author's twenty-five year long career in the U.S. Marine Corps. From intense battles to leadership challenges, Wemheuer shares his and others' stories to preserve their memories.
GEORGETOWN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Wemheuer, a retired colonel in the United States Marine Corps who also worked as an environmental remediation project manager, has completed his new book "Unlike No Other: A Memoir of the Unlikely, Yet Successful Career of a United States Marine Corps Aviator": a thrilling and stirring memoir detailing the combat experienced overseas by the author during the Vietnam War, his successes in battle and leadership, and his brothers in arms that changed his life forever.
"This memoir is built on newspaper articles, notes, maps, log-books, pictures, and journals, but it is based mostly on my personal recollections of the people I served alongside as well as the significant events in my career," writes Wemheuer. "The people are my primary motivation for telling their and my stories.
"The structure of each book containing this memoir is based on a series of stories which follow a normal sequence in chronological order. My stories are laid out based on this order rather than on their perceived importance to me when I was putting the books together.
"These memoir stories range from intense combat conditions during my three tours in the Vietnam War to unique escape-and-evasion-training experiences and to my various leadership challenges and achievements, both in command positions as well as in the Marine Corps Headquarters assignments during my twenty-five-year career in the United States Marine Corps."
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Wemheuer's personal tale displays the bravery and courage he and each of his fellow members of the U.S. Marine Corps showed in all that they did despite the dangers they faced around every corner. Expertly paced and full of wisdom, Wemheuer shares an impactful story that will remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Unlike No Other: A Memoir of the Unlikely, Yet Successful Career of a United States Marine Corps Aviator" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing