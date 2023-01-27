Lyme is the most commonly reported tick-borne disease in the US*. Diagnosis is difficult and the disease can be debilitating if left untreated. And while ticks aren't associated with winter, some species survive through cold temperatures. Eastern and Western blacklegged ticks and deer ticks burrow deep into the snow where they can find insulation. In addition, these hardy prehistoric creatures have a highly developed natural anti-freeze system called "cryoprotectant" that protects them from sub-zero weather. In addition, mild winters enhance populations even more. Wondercide provides tips to protect people and pets from ticks.
Some are predicting 2023 to be the worst tick season yet and others are sharing that in states like Connecticut, ticks are now active year-round.
At the same time tick populations have multiplied, particularly in certain areas like the east coast. The CDC reports that Lyme disease incidence is highest from New York to Vermont, along the upper east coast. Research indicates that the number of dogs that contract Lyme disease in certain areas has a direct correlation on how many people also contract Lyme. The thing to do is to check and protect people and pets.
How to protect against ticks, even during the winter
Tick prevention equates to a year-round plan. While most people don't associate ticks with the winter season, they can still pose a danger to dogs, cats, and humans. Surprisingly, even though it's winter, it's still possible to be bitten and infected with a tick-borne illness. Some ticks can indeed survive – and thrive – through the cold temps, and other ticks are living longer due to warmer winters.
Blacklegged ticks may carry Lyme disease, and as a result, are as much a threat to cats and dogs as they are to humans. Other diseases that can be transmitted by ticks include spotted fever, ehrlichiosis, and tick paralysis, among other ailments. Tick-Borne Relapsing Fever (TBRF) is spread mostly by soft ticks which have a much longer lifespan than blacklegged ticks – up to 10 years in some cases. And even when ticks don't carry disease, they can be a big bother, so it's always best to check for ticks and do what you can to stay protected.
To reduce the risk of picking up ticks close to home, lawns should be kept manicured and clutter free. The CDC recommends removing leaf litter around the yard, beginning in the fall and until the trees are bare. Clear tall grass and brush, placing a 3-foot barrier of wood chips between the lawn and wooded areas. Keep the grass short and remove items like old furniture or pet bedding that are left outside as they can harbor ticks.
Apply a flea and tick spray to your pet before heading outdoors. For example, Use Wondercide's tick and flea spray – it's safe when used as directed for dogs and cats of all ages. Pets and their parents can choose one of the scents made with natural essential oils: cedarwood, lemongrass, rosemary, and peppermint. Add a layer of protection with a plant-powered, peppermint-scent flea and tick collar or spot-on to keep ticks at bay at any time of year.
People should apply insect repellent and use it on the entire family. Wondercide's is effective and smells great, too. It comes in the same four fresh scents as the bug spray for pets: peppermint, lemongrass, rosemary, and cedarwood– and without artificial colors, dyes, or fragrance. It's also advisable to wear protective clothing (long sleeves, long pants tucked into socks, and shoes) and avoid overgrown areas such as tall grass or un-cleared areas of the woods.
While no insect repellent can prevent disease, these plant-powered solutions offer a smart layer of protection.
How to check pets, and us, for ticks
Dogs and people are naturally more susceptible to ticks in the winter since they/we go outside year-round. House cats, on the other hand, aren't lovers of harsh winter weather, preferring instead to snuggle up in a warm spot indoors. Still, it's important to check both cats and dogs for ticks since both can bring them inside. And while we're at it, it's important to check ourselves and our children as well. Even if we think that we might have minimal outdoor exposure, rodents can bring ticks indoors – yes, that means mice or rats can bring ticks into your home.
Checking pets can start with something that you probably do daily: petting your pets. As you run your fingers through your pet's fur, feel-around for any small bumps that a tick may have created. Look for ticks in specific areas, such as in and around the ears, around the eyelids, on the neck, under the legs, between the back legs and the toes, and around the tail. For pets with dark fur, grab a flashlight for assistance.
Human-check: Whether we're checking ourselves or helping family members and children, it's smart to create a routine. Ticks are frequently found on the head, neck, groin, ears and underarms, but can attach anywhere on the body. They can be as small as a poppyseed, so arm yourself with a magnifying glass.
If you think that you or your pet may have come in contact with a tick or have symptoms of lyme disease or other tick-borne illnesses, don't write it off simply because it's winter. It's best to see your doctor or bring your pet to the vet. But certainly, don't let any risk of a tick bite during this season deter you from going outside, enjoying nature and the crisp winter air. The right products and prevention steps can help keep your pack protected. Now, where's that leash? We're ready to explore the great outdoors this winter!
