Brian Walker, CEO of The CAP Group, a cybersecurity advisory firm serving boards of directors, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Walker, CEO of The CAP Group, a cybersecurity advisory firm serving boards of directors, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Brian was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Brian into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Brian has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Brian will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Brian will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"It's an honor to be included in such an impressive group. I'm looking forward to contributing my insights and expertise in cyber risk management. While cybersecurity is often discussed in technical terms, I'm keen to expand that conversation to include the perspective of the board and senior officers," said Walker.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com
ABOUT THE CAP GROUP
The CAP Group is a senior advisory firm providing cyber risk insights to board directors and senior officers. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Dallas, the firm supports clients ranging from the Fortune 500 to regional G2000.
For more information about The CAP Group, visit http://www.thecap.group.
Media Contact
Brian Walker, The CAP Group, LLC, 1 2143805970, info@thecap.group
SOURCE The CAP Group, LLC