OmniSure promotes Kris Johnson to Vice President of Risk Services.
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OmniSure Consulting Group proudly announces that Kristen (Kris) Johnson has been promoted to Vice President of Risk Services. Kris has been a valuable and loyal part of the OmniSure team for the last four years, taking on roles in administration, risk consulting, and contract management.
Kris has been working in healthcare for more than 25 years. She began her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant in a nursing home, followed by an enlistment in the Navy as a hospital corpsman. After completing her service, she held administrator/operator roles in several assisted living facilities specializing in memory care.
Kris is now taking on expanded responsibilities in contract procurement and administration, risk management consulting, and operational efficiencies. We are delighted to announce her promotion and congratulate her on this accomplishment.
Media Contact
Ashlee MacGibbon, OmniSure Consulting Group, 1 8009424140, ashlee@omnisure.com
SOURCE OmniSure Consulting Group