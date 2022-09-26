Optelos expands executive team with addition of key sales leader to drive growth in important energy sector
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optelos, a leading global provider of geospatial data intelligence software and services, announced today that Clint Palermo has been selected to join the team as Senior Vice President - Energy Services. Optelos empowers customers to derive better business insights from their inspection data, more rapidly solve asset inspection problems, reduce costs, and achieve new breakthroughs in asset performance and safety. In his new role, Palermo will be responsible for sales, strategy and business development for the energy sector. Palermo and will report to Ed Sztuka, Optelos CRO.
"We see significant opportunity in the upstream, midstream and downstream markets where digital transformation and operations improvement initiatives are an increased focus, and where Optelos brings significant value," said Ed Sztuka. "Clint is a seasoned business development professional, with deep domain expertise in these markets, who I know will have an immediate impact on the growth of our business. We're excited to have him a part of our team."
Clint has close to 30 years of experience in the industrial services industry, providing highly technical and data-connected solutions to the upstream, midstream, downstream, and petrochemical markets. He has held various positions of increasing responsibility including Strategic Account Manager, Regional Sales Manager, Vice President Sales, and Vice President Technical Solutions. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University, in Huntsville, Texas.
About Optelos
Optelos is a flexible, scalable, and secure cloud-based visual data management and AI analytics platform that transforms geospatial inspection data into actionable insights. Our patented technology geolocates and correlates all types of unstructured data into an intuitive, contextualized, and searchable database ready for analysis and AI implementation. Leveraging computer vision AI, advanced image modeling and APIs for enterprise systems integration, Optelos enables businesses to operationalize and automate their visual asset inspection programs. Optelos is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit optelos.com.
