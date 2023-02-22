Dallas-based FBFK law firm adds Real Estate/Land Use attorneys, Robert Miklos and Steven Darling, and veteran Business Litigator Darrell Minter to the fast-growing firm.
DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas-based FBFK law firm today announced leading Real Estate/Land Use attorneys, Robert Miklos and Steven Darling, and veteran Business Litigator Darrell Minter have joined the fast-growing firm as it continues to add bench strength across practice areas. Miklos and Minter joined as shareholders, Darling as an associate attorney.
"We are thrilled to have these talented, seasoned attorneys join our team," says FBFK CEO Kyle Ferguson. "Robert and Steven bring such deep experience in land use and real estate matters, and Darrell's leadership as a litigator is incredibly well known and respected. We see a bright, growing future for FBFK as we continue to grow and strengthen our team."
Real Estate/Land Use
With more than 20 years of legal experience, Robert Miklos is a tenured real estate and land use attorney with extensive experience in all land development-related legal matters. Most recently, his firm Miklos Cinclair, PLLC, was instrumental in the development of thousands of residential, mixed use and vertical commercial projects, as well as closing more than 30 economic development financing transactions, mainly in public improvement districts and tax increment financing. Previously, Miklos worked as an attorney for the City of Houston, City of Dallas and the Harris County District Attorney.
Steven Darling has a broad range of legal experience in municipal law, focusing on transactional and litigation matters of developers' business dealings with cities and counties across Texas and assisting clients in securing economic incentives for projects such as Public Improvement Districts, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones, Chapter 380 Economic Development Grants and Municipal Management Districts. He also represents clients in land use litigation ranging from small town disputes to big city issues. Prior to joining the firm, Steven was an Assistant City Attorney for the Cities of Dallas and Grand Prairie, actively serving as a trial attorney for both.
Litigation
A highly regarded attorney, Darrell Minter has more than 30 years' experience as a business litigator, having practiced in state and federal courts across Texas, with his focus primarily in the Dallas metroplex. During his career, he has been involved in a wide range of cases, evolving into a material emphasis in the areas of business and contract disputes encompassing breaches of fiduciary duties, statutory and common law fraud, state securities fraud, and related matters. Previously, he founded Minter Law Group after practicing with the Underwood Perkins law firm for nearly five years, where he also served as a director. Before joining Underwood Perkins, he was of counsel with the David Goodman law firm, and after its merger he continued with the Fox Rothschild law firm.
With more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. http://www.fbfk.law.
