StarlingX—open source, full-stack, distributed cloud platform for IoT, 5G, O-RAN and edge computing—is in production with T-Systems, Verizon, Vodafone and others
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StarlingX—the open source edge computing and IoT cloud platform optimized for low-latency and high-performance applications—is available in its 8.0 release today. StarlingX combines Ceph, OpenStack, Kubernetes and more to create a full-featured cloud software stack that provides everything telecom carriers and enterprises need to deploy an edge cloud on a few servers or hundreds of them. StarlingX is used by the most demanding applications in industrial IOT, telecom, video delivery and other ultra-low latency use cases.
"With each release of StarlingX, the community makes significant progress in meeting the evolving needs of organizations that are deploying mission-critical applications at the edge," said Ildikó Váncsa, senior manager, Community & Ecosystem, for the Open Infrastructure Foundation. "StarlingX has become a powerful, flexible and scalable edge stack that addresses gaps in the current open source landscape by delivering crucial functionality in the areas of automation and orchestration. The features in the StarlingX 8.0 release demonstrate the community's vitality, innovation, and commitment to the long-term efficacy of the project, which is trusted by large telecom operators to power their network infrastructure."
Key Features of StarlingX 8.0
During this release cycle the community prioritized finishing the move of the platform from the CentOS operating system to Debian to further ensure the stability, reliability and longevity of the project. Beyond this, contributors of the project also focused on new functionalities and enhancements in areas such as scalability, configurability and Radio Access Network (RAN) use cases. StarlingX 8.0 optimizes platform services to run on only one CPU core, reserving remaining cores for workloads on servers in a deployment. Release 8.0 also adds support for O-RAN-compliant interfaces and enhancements in the support for Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and acceleration devices.
To further support the low-latency and distributed cloud requirements of edge computing and industrial IoT use cases, the community strengthened StarlingX 8.0 by:
- Upgrading to new versions of platform components, such as Kubernetes and more
- Integrating SSH with remote Windows Active Directory
- Enhancing the Backup & Restore feature
- Adding support for Kubernetes Custom Configuration
- Implementing RBAC enhancements to StarlingX APIs and CLIs
Learn more about these and other features of StarlingX 8.0 in the community's release notes.
OpenInfra Community Drives StarlingX Progress
The StarlingX project launched in 2018, with initial code for the project contributed by Wind River and Intel. Active contributors to the project include Wind River, Intel and 99Cloud. Well-known users of the software in production include T-Systems, Verizon and Vodafone. The StarlingX community is actively collaborating with several other groups such as the OpenInfra Edge Computing Group, ONAP, the O-RAN Software Community (SC), Akraino and more.
Community Accolades for StarlingX 8.0
"StarlingX is advancing Kubernetes technologies for mission-critical industries with live deployments globally. As an ongoing supporter of the project and original contributor to the code base, we are encouraged by the ongoing growth in adoption and ecosystem development. We are committed to continuing our collaboration and delivering expertise for the distributed cloud with our commercial distribution of StarlingX in Wind River Studio, as well as continued work with key initiatives such as O-RAN."—Paul Miller, Chief Technology Officer, Wind River
"We are so thrilled to see that the StarlingX 8.0 is finally about to be released. StarlingX 8.0 is coming with the new feature called Subcloud Local Install. It offers a very powerful mechanism to optimally deploy edge clouds, efficiently using network bandwidth and minimizing the load on the network. As one of the leading contributors of StarlingX, 99Could is pleased to see the community is continuously making big changes and significant progress. We'll definitely keep contributing to the community and working with customers as well as partners to promote StarlingX 8.0 to commercial deployment."—Shuquan Huang, 99Cloud Technical Director
"StarlingX allowed us to deliver a global enterprise management system, including edge node management, for a large integrated 5G surveillance project including management of wireless, sensors, IoT and video/audio devices. It includes all of the framework one would need for sub-cloud and edge computing cases and is a highly integrated platform that allows scalability, but also management of the infrastructure globally. With the flexibilities included in the platform deployment options for many vertical markets are limitless." —Scott Kamp, VP Technology, Xunison
Project Resources
- Download the StarlingX 8.0 code
- Website // IRC OFTC // Twitter // Mailing-list // Email: info@starlingx.io
About StarlingX
StarlingX is the open source edge computing and IoT cloud platform optimized for low latency and high performance applications. It provides a scalable and highly reliable edge infrastructure, tested and available as a complete stack. Applications include industrial IoT, telecom, video delivery and other ultra-low latency use cases. StarlingX ensures compatibility among diverse open source components and provides unique project components for fault management and service management, among others, to ensure high availability of user applications. StarlingX is the ready-for-deployment code base for edge implementations in scalable solutions. StarlingX is an Open Infrastructure Foundation project. http://www.starlingx.io
