Dimmick Group Peterbilt earns a place in NBRI's Circle of Excellence
PLANO, Texas, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to welcome Dimmick Group Peterbilt the NBRI Circle of Excellence!
The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate high levels of Customer Experience through rigorous, scientific, psychological research of their Customers. Organizations must score at or above Stretch Performance at the 75th percentile of their industry, which is no small feat.
Dimmick Group Peterbilt is compared to or benchmarked against its industry which is a subset of NBRI's Big Data of 10.5 billion survey answers. Dimmick Group Peterbilt is performing at the 87th percentile. NBRI commends the leadership of Dimmick Group Peterbilt for their commitment to scientific, psychological research of its Customers and continuous improvement of its Customer experience.
Dimmick Group Peterbilt embraces the Best Practice of continually assessing and targeting the variables that drive Customer Satisfaction, including job satisfaction, management style, culture, and fairness. NBRI's root cause analysis, including linear regressions and random forest models of Dimmick Group's raw data, provides Dimmick Group Peterbilt with the keen insight and actions necessary for the continuous improvement of Customer thinking, behavior, and experience.
"Great business leaders manage the people, processes, and products of their organizations. They understand that the rich information NBRI obtains from their Customers and customers enables them to manage how people experience their organization in a highly accurate, effective, and targeted manner. Those experiences drive the financial performance of every organization, whether for the better or for the worse. Understanding thinking and managing experiences for maximum performance is what we do at NBRI," says Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Psychologist at NBRI. "Peterbilt Stahl's high achievement of earning this prestigious award is a direct result of Peterbilt Stahl's dedication to measuring and improving their Customer experience."
Dimmick Group Peterbilt is a family owned and operated dealership. Founded in 1984 by Russell "Lucky" Dimmick Jr. on his parent's farm selling cattle trailers. Currently the Dimmick Group is one of the leading dealers in the heavy haul industry and has 3 Peterbilt and trailer dealerships in Vermont and New Hampshire. Lucky has two children who are a part of the business. His son Remington and wife Alexis run the PAC Lease and trailer leasing business, and his daughter Kaitlin who helps run the Peterbilt and trailer dealerships.
Dimmick Group Peterbilt always strives to provide the best possible service. We know how important it is for our customers to get their trucks in and out of the shop as soon as possible. We are blessed to have an amazing customer base. We owe all of our success to our amazing group of employees at all three dealerships and our loyal customers.
About NBRI
NBRI conducts psychological Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI product offerings, such as benchmarking and deep, inferential analyses like random forest with artificial intelligence and machine learning, ensure NBRI clients focus on the most impactful issues in the most effective ways.
