SPOTIO announces the opening of their new headquarters located at 5057 Keller Springs Road in Addison, TX to accommodate the rapid growth that the business has experienced in recent years.
ADDISON, Texas, August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since they began operations in Dallas in 2014, SPOTIO has been focused on being a leading software-as-a-service platform provider that enables field sales teams to become more efficient and productive.
"Since the beginning, SPOTIO's focus has been to help field sales achieve more and we've been fortunate enough to be successful in that mission", said SPOTIO CEO and Founder Trey Gibson. "Despite all the challenges in recent years, it's been exciting to witness our perseverance and massive growth - none of which would be possible without the support of our fantastic team and customers."
SPOTIO received their Series A investment just before the impact of COVID in January of 2020. While many companies were struggling to survive the global pandemic, SPOTIO has achieved significant revenue growth and doubled headcount in Dallas over that period. The company also states that they have exceeded their forecasted goals this year and are on pace for another record-breaking year in 2022.
"SPOTIO's value proposition to our customers has continued to gain traction and we hope that this space marks a new chapter of continued growth for our company", said Raki Shah, SPOTIO's CFO. "This office is a significant investment but one we hope will provide a better environment for our talented team and ultimately help us attract new talent to help us grow in the future."
To help support their growth, the company has reported that they are looking to expand their team significantly in the coming weeks. Those that may be interested in joining SPOTIO in their new office can apply at https://spotio.com/careers/.
About SPOTIO
SPOTIO is the leading field sales engagement platform built for field sales teams to grow pipelines, improve productivity, and close more deals. SPOTIO centralizes field sales team activities and provides sales organizations with the visibility and insight needed to drive revenue. Thousands of customers worldwide rely on SPOTIO to accelerate growth with their field sales teams. SPOTIO is a privately held company based in Addison, Texas.
