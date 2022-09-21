Launch of CaaS and vCISO services augment portfolio of comprehensive IT security leader
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ntirety, the most trusted comprehensive IT security provider and the only company that embeds compliant security throughout the complete IT stack, today announced the launch of two new advanced security services: Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Virtual CISO (vCISO).
Developed to stay ahead of the complex security and compliance needs facing enterprises of all sizes, Ntirety's CaaS and vCISO services maintain compliance and manage risk across the entire organization in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen cybercrime activity rising well over 600 percent," said Emil Sayegh, CEO of Ntirety. "Now more than ever, businesses need to protect themselves with comprehensive security and compliance, and these newly launched services enhance Ntirety's mission to provide complete, end-to-end protection."
Ntirety's unique CaaS service offers both a consulting strategy and implementation of a continuous compliance process on behalf of customers. Ntirety helps clients stay on top of regulatory demands, address risk, and provide evidence of compliance to maintain trust with auditors, customers, and partners. Ntirety's CaaS combines the best parts of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) tooling, consulting, and execution to simplify the entire compliance process—from understanding requirements and gathering evidence across departments to implementing controls and reporting on program effectiveness.
"Ntirety's comprehensive compliance-as-a-service and their dedicated expert have become an extension of our team throughout the entire process," said Greg Church, IT Security & Compliance Engineer for Ntirety client AbsoluteCare. "The continuous support and guidance from strategy to implementation is invaluable, as we wouldn't be able to get it all done without our partnership with Ntirety."
Ntirety's vCISO Service removes the guesswork from security, implementing best practices, creating a prioritized roadmap, and developing and executing a comprehensive security program. Paired with an unmatched suite of services for support and optimization, vCISO proactively protects businesses against a broad range of evolving risks and aligns security and compliance needs with business objectives.
"Our vCISO turnkey service fills the leadership void and provides the comprehensive solutions that companies need to combat cyber incidents," Sayegh added. "Especially for businesses in healthcare, financial services, higher education, and retail. Those industries face high regulatory standards that absolutely have to be met."
These new services augment Ntirety's existing comprehensive security solutions, allowing customers to come to Ntirety as a single provider for all security and compliance needs. Whether businesses are working towards meeting a compliance requirement or need help with security, Ntirety provides a full suite of security and compliance services to remediate risks and improve controls.
About Ntirety
Managing security and compliance is a strategic, economic imperative that directly impacts business outcomes. Ntirety is the only company that embeds compliant security throughout IT and company culture, protecting enterprises with a comprehensive compliant security solution. With over 20 years of experience and deep security expertise, Ntirety's US-based security operations centers (SOCs) simplify risk management programs with a full protection, recovery and assurance suite of services. Learn more about Ntirety's award-winning and globally-trusted Compliant Security Solutions at ntirety.com.
