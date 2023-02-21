Avidian Wealth Solutions has joined forces with Austin based Stone Wealth Management to open its first office outside the greater Houston area.
HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avidian Wealth Solutions has announced their partnership with Austin-based Stone Wealth Management. The two nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms are coming together under the Avidian brand name as the Houston-based wealth management firm expands into the Austin, Texas market.
"Stone Wealth Management shares the same values and client-first culture as we do. We were drawn to their people and their desire to focus on serving the client," said Avidian Chief Operating Officer, Jim Atkinson, on how this partnership serves Avidian's larger mission.
"The integration of the two firms is a positive development for both existing and new clients, as they will now have access to a wide variety of services in strategic wealth planning, investment management, retirement planning, and more," states Stone Wealth Management's founder and president, Morgan Stone. "Joining forces with Avidian also benefits our clients by giving them access to a larger, multidisciplinary team of experienced advisors."
The two firms will come together under the Avidian brand name and have been working to ensure a seamless transition for clients and a smooth integration of the two firms which will both be managed by Avidian CEO, Luke Patterson.
"The extraordinary growth that Texas has experienced in the last five years was a key driver for us in deciding to expand our business to the Austin area," says Avidian's Chief Executive Officer Luke Patterson. "The team at Stone Wealth Management has built something special in Austin, and we couldn't be more excited to share our knowledge and expertise with Stone's current and future clients."
The combined firm will continue to offer clients access to comprehensive financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, insurance services, and other investment services tailored specifically to each individual's needs and goals.
ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS
Avidian Wealth Solutions is a Houston-based team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services including but not limited to financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, we strive to minimize risk through all aspects of our business, by understanding trends and planning strategically — while consistently maintaining our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency. For more information, visit Avidianwealth.com or find us on LinkedIn and YouTube.
ABOUT STONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Stone Wealth Management is an independent Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm providing services in the Austin area and beyond since 2004. From insurance planning to retirement planning and wealth preservation to tax mitigation strategies, everything Stone Wealth does starts with an understanding of the client's goals, dreams, and concerns.
*Please Note: Citywire is a London-based financial publishing and information group that provides news, information, and insight for professional advisers and investors around the world. Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC, was selected by Citywire for inclusion in this rating based on publicly reported numbers. There was no interaction, survey, advertisement, or compensation involved between Avidian and Citywire regarding this rating. Citywire considered RIAs from all fifty states that publicly reported having a significant number of financial planning clients, as well as firms not affiliated with a broker-dealer or other institution. Winners and runners-up were chosen using a percentage of growth in AUM, monetary growth in AUM, percent growth in employees (during 2021) combined into a single measure of growth.
For more information, please contact Justin King at 281-822-8802 or email justinking@avidianwealth.com.
Media Contact
Justin King, Avidian, 1 713-894-6520, justinking@avidianwealth.com
SOURCE Avidian