Hellas Construction is renovating the surfaces and stadium infrastructure of multiple athletic facilities on the Tarleton State University campus, which is part of a Division 1 transformation.
STEPHENVILLE, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarleton State University is committed to transforming campus athletic facilities for the next generation of athletes through a multi-phase construction project. Tarleton State University: a member of the Texas A&M University System, has awarded Hellas Construction the contracts to renovate the surfaces and stadium infrastructure of multiple athletic facilities on campus.
In July 2020, Tarleton State University accepted an invitation to join the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and NCAA Division I. This move will impact student athletes for Tarleton's 16 intercollegiate sports.
Hellas Business Development Manager, Mark Ball says "Hellas is so pleased to be a part of the transformation going on at Tarleton State University. Dr. James Hurley is a great leader with a vision for making Tarleton a trend setter in the world of higher education. We are privileged to be a partner with them on numerous athletic projects. We enjoy working with the campus operations and the athletic department as they reclassify to NCAA Division 1."
Hellas is the largest vertically integrated sports construction contractor in the United States, manufacturing its own synthetic turf, track, and tennis courts. Hellas also installs lights, bleachers, dugouts, press boxes and fencing completing a design build package that is unrivaled in the world.
The Texans welcomed the first phase of the multi-phase contract with renovations to their Stephenville baseball, softball, and soccer fields.
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL
Hellas installed Major Play® Matrix® synthetic turf with Ecotherm® infill on the baseball and softball fields, plus a champions wall with new lighting fixtures. Major Play Matrix synthetic turf delivers consistent and predictable ball response, a shock-absorbent field of play and Helix Technology that adds memory and strength to the fibers, so the fibers spring back quickly after use. Ecotherm infill is a highly permeable non-toxic infill that provides dramatic temperature reduction up to 30⁰F and requires no water.
SOCCER
Resurfacing of the stand-alone soccer field will include Matrix® Real M®, Soteria shock pads, Ecotherm infill, and new fencing which has been completed. Matrix Real M has a unique blade shape and construction that encourages blade recovery, so athletes experience play that is closest to natural grass with exceptional ball roll, reaction time and speed.
SoteriaMax shock pads are a molded polypropylene pad that improves impact attenuation, drainage, playability, and reduces field temperature.
TRACK & FIELD
In March 2022, construction began on a new intramural track and field facility with retaining walls. Tarleton State selected an epiQ Tracks® Z5000 system for the running track. The Z5000 is optimal for elite performance and used in Division I intercollegiate competition. The track is a 13 mm full pour system with high grade polyurethane and rubber, and it is certified by World Athletics, the international governing body for Track and Field. Certification rating confirms the track provides ideal shock absorption, firmness (vertical deformation), friction, and strength.
Once complete, the entire facility will also receive World Athletics certification. Earning World Athletics certification requires that the track and field facility must be designed and constructed to exacting standards and tolerances to ensure that all line measurements, distances, and elevations meet the stringent requirements for international and elite competition imposed by World Athletics.
The multi-purpose field inside the track will feature a FusionH XP2 synthetic turf system with RealFill® infill, and new fencing. FusionH XP2 incorporates Helix shaped monofilament fibers and dual colored slit film fibers for a system that provides excellent durability, athletic performance, and aesthetics.
RealFill is made of pea gravel with dust-free cuboidal rubber granules to minimize 'fly-out' and migration of the rubber. RealFill provides proper support, energy restitution, enhanced shock absorption and rapid drainage for a predictable playing surface. RealFill will not compact under severe weather conditions and heavy use for a consistent G-Max over time.
STADIUM EXPANSION
During summer 2022, Hellas crews will remove the existing running track and install 6,500-8,000 seats in a new end-zone bleacher system plus a scoreboard at Memorial Stadium.
About Hellas Construction Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports surfacing contractor, specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfaces. Hellas is the largest vertically integrated sports construction contractor in the United States, manufactures its own synthetic turf, track, tennis, at three Hellas owned factories and owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Controlling the supply chain and workforce means that Hellas can complete any turf, track, or court project – start to finish- without delay. To learn more about Hellas visit http://www.hellasconstruction.com
About Tarleton State University provides an academically challenging education where learning is grounded in real-world experiences and effective teaching, research, scholarship, and service. As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Tarleton is rich in history and tradition with nearly 100 undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as a doctorate in education, within seven academic colleges: Agriculture and Natural Resources. Business. Education and Human Development and campuses located in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, RELLIS-Bryan, Global.
