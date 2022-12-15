Roberts Markland LLP files a $100 million lawsuit against Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Houston for allegedly aiding and abetting the repeated sexual assaults of a minor girl.
HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roberts Markland LLP, a personal injury law firm based in Houston, TX, has filed a $100 million lawsuit against Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Houston [Case Number 2022-76683, Court 234, Harris County, TX].
The lawsuit directly addresses the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Houston for allegedly aiding and abetting the repeated sexual assaults of a minor girl that began on her 12th birthday and continued through her 14th birthday by then 21-year-old employee, Eric Balderas.
"It's time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Houston to be held accountable," stated Sean Roberts, lead attorney for the Plaintiff.
Boys & Girls Clubs of America has faced similar lawsuits in recent years across the nation.
The Boys Club was founded by three women in Hartford, Connecticut in 1860. 60 years later, the Club began to recognize that girls, too, were a part of its cause. In 1990, it changed its name to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
