FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the last decade, StoneCoat has brought its patented, climate-positive stucco products to buildings across Texas and is now going nationwide under new leadership and significant investment. StoneCoat is a company focused on sustainable, green building, creating limestone-based products that currently produce ninety percent (90%) fewer carbon emissions than traditional stone stucco products. StoneCoat Smooth is a new, green alternative to stucco that produces considerably fewer carbon emissions, but has the same qualities and textures as other stucco products. Other benefits include:
- In most cases, requires no demolition on renovations and rehab projects
- Can be applied to almost any surface
- Requires little to no maintenance; natural stone pigments are UV-resistant
- Offer cost-saving solutions for rehabs and stacked stone repairs
- Waterproof and mold resistant
- Comes with a 20-year manufacturers warranty
- Can match any color or stucco texture
Stucco exteriors have been popular across the United States for well over a century, creating a colonial Spanish finish to home exteriors that many people feel is a timeless look. Unfortunately, while stucco is excellent for its insulation properties, making homes more energy-efficient, how it's manufactured is another matter.
The main ingredient in traditional stucco is Portland cement, which produces up to 1,371 pounds of carbon dioxide for every ton produced. The cement industry as a whole is thought to be responsible for 8% of annual global carbon dioxide emissions. The majority of carbon released during the process of making cement is created when limestone is reduced down to a substance called clinker. At this point, 40% of the limestone's mass is lost and emitted as carbon dioxide. By using limestone directly as the base for its products, StoneCoat cuts out this huge source of emissions by a factor of 6x (or 90%) based on a current cradle to grave life cycle assessment (LCA) analysis.
"There has been much focus on energy efficiency in decarbonization efforts and we want to help those same constituents focus on what is on the side of their buildings or homes as it is yet another way we can achieve net zero emissions," said Joseph Mrak, CEO of StoneCoat. "We have recently added an extended executive team and are constantly investing in R&D to further improve our product formulation to enhance our carbon negative factor."
A stucco replacement is only useful if it adequately performs the same function as the traditional material it replaces. Fortunately for builders and contractors, StoneCoat has many other advantages over traditional stucco besides its environmental credentials. In contrast to traditional stucco, which requires a minimum 48-hour drying period, StoneCoat products dry overnight. StoneCoat continues to cure and harden for up to six months and actually absorbs carbon dioxide during this process. It also doesn't require any maintenance during this period, unlike stucco, which may require periodic misting as it cures.
Another advantage of StoneCoat is its relatively high pH level, which makes it much less susceptible to mold and cracking. It also gives 100% UV protection and is actually carbon negative during the curing process, absorbing carbon dioxide as it dries out. As long as there's adequate preparation, StoneCoat products can be used on almost any surface. Adhesion to cementitious surfaces such as brick or concrete requires no additional bonding agent, so it provides a substantial cost saving over stucco and has been tested to meet AC11 cementitious building material international standards.
StoneCoat's innovative, green product offerings are providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional stucco. In an industry that's usually very conservative, they provide an alternative to traditional stucco that even the most hidebound construction professional can get behind.
