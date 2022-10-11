The company will showcase its growing supply chain services, in-house testing labs, and localized support
HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading independent distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its exhibition at Electronica Munich 2022. The company most recently exhibited at the German trade fair and conference in 2018 and at Electronica India in September of this year.
"Electronica Munich has long been known as a leading, international industry gathering, where companies across industries and verticals can discuss the current state of the electronics sector," said Mark Bollinger, Chief Globalization Officer at Smith. "We are excited to return to Munich once again and meet with both established and potential customers to showcase the ways Smith can support them and strengthen their supply chains."
Smith representatives will be available in hall C2, booth 139 to demonstrate the company's comprehensive supply chain solutions, including shortage sourcing and lifecycle management, as well as its best-in-class, systems-based quality program.
"The ongoing semiconductor shortages continue to make headlines around the world, but Smith has built our Intelligent Distribution™ model to thrive in the face of supply chain disruptions," said Mark. "For nearly 40 years, Smith has been there to connect our global partners to the electronic components they need, and we look forward to sharing our market expertise, industry insights, and unmatched quality excellence with our customers at Electronica Munich."
WHAT: Electronica Munich 2022
WHEN: Tuesday, November 15 – Friday, November 18, 2022
WHERE: Smith Exhibition Showcase – Hall C2, Booth 139
Messe München
Messegelände, 81823 Munich, Germany
Meetings with Smith personnel can be requested via Smith's Electronica page.
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors.
