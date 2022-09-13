Leading Data-Driven Marketing Solutions Provider Brings One of the Largest Collections of Professional and Life-Event Audience Based Data to Marketplace Users Including Streaming Media Advertisers
SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, today announced its comprehensive audience segment will be available on TransUnion's TruAudience® Data Marketplace. Brands and agencies now can access critical audience insights from Stirista's market leading, comprehensive data sets mapped across Stirista's real-time identity graph, OMNA, as well as TransUnion's household identity graph covering more than 80 million U.S. connected homes. Stirista provides TransUnion's TruAudience Data Marketplace one of the largest collections of professional and life-event audience based data, optimized for CTV.
"Our collaboration with TransUnion aligns with Stirista's mission to bring marketers the most reliable, actionable and comprehensive audience selection capabilities so they can provide the right messages to the right people at the right time," said Blaine Britten, SVP of Data Strategy at Stirista. "Sourced in real-time, our data sets are second to none in the industry as they tap into the power of our DSP and ESP. We believe this addition to the TruAudience Data Marketplace gives brands and agencies the ability to leverage our highly accurate B2C and B2B insights for consistent reach across channels, including streaming media."
The TruAudience Data Marketplace is a privacy-first, end-to-end solution for executing high-fidelity streaming and omnichannel campaigns with consistency and scale. The marketplace is one of the most leveraged audience targeting solution across leading streaming publishers, demand-side platforms (DSPs) and supply-side platforms (SSPs). Clients can create custom audiences and reach consumers with the right message across multiple channels.
"Combining the robust data sets of Stirista with the connected household reach of the TruAudience Data Marketplace provides a powerful source for streaming media advertisers to develop and target OTT and streaming audio campaigns," said Michelle Swanston, VP of Media and Entertainment and Head of Data Marketplace at TransUnion. "Together, these proprietary, data-driven assets empower advertisers to deliver better-targeted campaigns across an unprecedented view of people, households and connected devices."
Stirista's data sets, available on the TruAudience Data Marketplace, are campaign tested and verified by Stirista's in-house DSP AdStir and ESP. The main sets available include Business Professional data, Life Event data, Automotive Ownership data, Voter/Political data, Consumer data and Social Media Activity data. These data sets cover niche categories such as Children's Products, Education and Career Improvement, Entertainment, Fashion and Beauty, Finance, Food and Dining, Health and Wellness, Holiday/Seasonal, Home and Garden, Real Estate, Retail and more.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing cloud that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.® A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.
http://www.transunion.com/business
About TruAudience by TransUnion
Powered by a three-dimensional view of people, households and devices, TruAudience® solutions provides precise, scalable identity to enable audience targeting and consumer engagement across offline, digital and streaming environments. To learn more, visit http://www.truaudience.com.
