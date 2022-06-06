Coloring and activity book equips young girls with positive affirmations to promote self-esteem
MESQUITE, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author and illustrator Aqua C Nixon has released her first book, "Charmz Coloring & Activity Book." The activity book is filled with coloring pages, games and puzzles and includes wholesome, age-appropriate characters that reflect the spirit of confident young girls.
The activity book features the Charmz Girls: Maya, Brianna, Jordan, Jada, Kendall, Kiara, Lauryn, Princess Morgan and the Pretty Pixies - Destiny & Starr. The diverse cast of characters are designed to reflect the spirit and beauty of young girls. Nixon even designed two of the characters after her own daughters.
"I want people to remember that representation matters," Nixon states "Every girl is beautiful, and I want to empower them to be confident in their unlimited potential."
"Charmz Coloring & Activity Book" is designed to provide hours of fun for young girls between 3 and 10 years of age.
"Charmz Coloring & Activity Book"
By Aqua Nixon
ISBN: 978-1-4897-3820-2 (softcover); 978-1-4897-3821-9 (electronic)
Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Aqua C. Nixon is an artist, entrepreneur, columnist, speaker and author. She is a married mother of three. She is the creator and CEO of Charmzworld LLC, founded in 2007. The company was established to raise awareness about the effects that positive images can have on a child. Aqua is the author and illustrator of the Charmz Coloring and Activity Book. The 'Charmz Girls' characters, which are featured in this book, were designed with her two daughters in mind. Her desire was to create characters who young girls would love and identify with. Charmzworld's aim is to show that representation matters and that "Every Girl is Beautiful." For more information, please visit https://www.charmzworld.com/, as well as the "Charmz Coloring & Activity Book" Facebook page or Instagram.
