ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $58.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $55.34 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $0.39 for the same quarter a year ago.
Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $234.48 million compared to $227.56 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of $6.91 million, or 3.04 percent. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.64 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.60 and $1.59, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Included in earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2021, were (i) an increase in net interest income of $31.05 million which included a decrease in PPP loan origination fees and interest income of $24.90 million when compared to the prior year; (ii) an increase in the provision for credit losses of $18.57 million; (iii) a decrease in mortgage revenues of $14.21 million; (iv) a decrease in debit card revenues of $5.63 million and (v) a decrease in profit sharing expenses of $5.90 million.
"We are extremely pleased with both our quarterly and annual results representing our 36th consecutive year of annual earnings growth. We finished 2022 with growth in loans, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, of $1.11 billion and growth in deposits of $439.02 million which was primarily driven by an increase of over 10,500 net new accounts during the year. During the fourth quarter, we were able to take advantage of lower interest rates on the longer part of the curve and sell $273.83 million of securities with lower yields and redeploy those dollars into our higher earning loan portfolio," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "As a result of the hard work and dedication of our board, officers and employees, we were able to overcome some significant headwinds in 2022 which included declines in PPP, mortgage and debit card revenues and increased provision expenses. In light of the continued increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, we continue to focus on loan and deposit pricing that better aligns with our competitive environment. As we enter 2023, we remain focused on serving our customers and delivering solid results while actively managing the impact of the current interest rate, regulatory and economic environments. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates." Mr. Dueser added.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $104.04 million compared to $94.81 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.36 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.32 percent for the third quarter of 2022, and 3.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. The growth in net interest income was driven by higher average interest-earning assets which increased to $12.32 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $11.89 billion in the same quarter a year ago, partially offset by lower PPP loan origination fees and interest income which totaled $16 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $4.57 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. PPP loan balances totaled $169 thousand at December 31, 2022 compared to $52.79 million at December 31, 2021.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.08 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's provision for credit losses the fourth quarter of 2022 continued to be driven by strong organic loan growth, increases in unfunded commitments and a slight decline in the projected economic forecast metrics. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $75.83 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("Loans"), compared to $63.47 million at December 31, 2021, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $12.32 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $6.44 million at December 31, 2021 due to the increase in unfunded commitments and a decline in the projected economic forecast in the Company's construction and development portfolio.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, net charge-offs totaled $905 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $2.28 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of Loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.38 percent at December 31, 2022, compared with 0.63 percent at December 31, 2021. Classified loans totaled $150.70 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $161.19 million at December 31, 2021.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $28.52 million compared to $34.90 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:
- Trust fees increased to $10.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $9.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by the continued increase in oil and gas revenue. At December 31, 2022, the fair value of trust assets managed was $8.75 billion.
- Service charges on deposits increased to $6.40 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $5.76 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by more than 10,500 net new accounts opened in 2022.
- Debit card fees decreased by $3.45 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due the impact of becoming subject to regulations imposed by the Federal Reserve that limits debit card interchange revenue ("Durbin Amendment") which became effective for the Company as of July 1, 2022, and is consistent with our prior disclosures.
- Mortgage income declined to $2.90 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $6.27 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins as a result of the changes in interest rates.
- Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $244 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.21 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Gains on sales of securities and other assets were $129 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $105 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $57.78 million compared to $61.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:
- Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $32.96 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $34.98 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 reflecting annual merit-based and market driven pay increases offset by lower mortgage compensation expenses of $1.22 million and a decrease of $2.53 million in profit sharing expenses.
The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 43.30 percent for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 45.84 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021.
As of December 31, 2022, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.97 billion compared to $13.10 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans totaled $6.44 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with Loans of $5.39 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, Loans grew $186.41 million, or 11.82 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $1.11 billion, or 20.72 percent when compared to December 31, 2021 balances. Deposits totaled $11.01 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.57 billion at December 31, 2021.
During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company sold $273.83 million of securities classified as available-for-sale with an average book yield of 3.16 percent. The proceeds from the sales of these securities were largely used to fund organic loan growth during the quarter. As of December 31, 2022, cash flows from the security portfolio of $540.28 million are projected over the next twelve months.
Shareholders' equity was $1.27 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $1.76 billion at December 31, 2021, as a result of changes in other comprehensive income ("OCI") due to increasing interest rates over the last year. The unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $535.23 million at December 31, 2022, compared to an unrealized loss of $632.42 million at September 30, 2022, and an unrealized gain of $99.25 million at December 31, 2021.
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2022
2021
ASSETS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Cash and due from banks
$
293,286
$
227,298
$
242,665
$
203,187
$
205,053
Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks
37,392
138,484
222,899
394,566
323,535
Investment securities
5,474,359
5,745,443
6,215,036
6,502,495
6,573,179
Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans
6,441,699
6,255,286
5,876,281
5,550,430
5,336,179
PPP loans
169
202
2,301
15,739
52,793
Total loans, held-for-investment
6,441,868
6,255,488
5,878,582
5,566,169
5,388,972
Allowance for credit losses
(75,834)
(74,108)
(71,932)
(66,913)
(63,465)
Net loans, held-for-investment
6,366,034
6,181,380
5,806,650
5,499,256
5,325,507
Loans, held-for-sale
11,965
18,815
26,445
27,670
37,810
Premises and equipment, net
152,973
152,646
149,280
150,168
149,764
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
2,053
2,352
2,658
2,978
3,298
Other assets
322,523
330,445
281,098
220,399
170,834
Total assets
$
12,974,066
$
13,110,344
$
13,260,212
$
13,314,200
$
13,102,461
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
4,061,788
$
4,200,792
$
4,104,034
$
3,978,724
$
3,780,230
Interest-bearing deposits
6,943,719
6,941,326
7,018,949
7,021,101
6,786,258
Total deposits
11,005,507
11,142,118
11,122,983
10,999,825
10,566,488
Borrowings
642,507
774,581
768,364
758,595
671,152
Other liabilities
60,315
61,030
39,847
67,031
105,597
Shareholders' equity
1,265,737
1,132,615
1,329,018
1,488,749
1,759,224
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,974,066
$
13,110,344
$
13,260,212
$
13,314,200
$
13,102,461
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
INCOME STATEMENTS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Interest income
$
121,137
$
112,728
$
101,981
$
97,009
$
95,995
Interest expense
17,100
9,572
3,199
1,570
1,187
Net interest income
104,037
103,156
98,782
95,439
94,808
Provision for credit losses
4,075
3,221
5,350
4,782
2,064
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
99,962
99,935
93,432
90,657
92,744
Noninterest income
28,524
30,943
37,317
34,881
34,903
Noninterest expense
57,778
59,442
58,333
59,225
61,672
Net income before income taxes
70,708
71,436
72,416
66,313
65,975
Income tax expense
12,040
12,095
11,922
10,341
10,638
Net income
$
58,668
$
59,341
$
60,494
$
55,972
$
55,337
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.41
$
0.42
$
0.42
$
0.39
$
0.39
Net income - diluted
0.41
0.41
0.42
0.39
0.39
Cash dividends declared
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.15
0.15
Book value
8.87
7.94
9.32
10.43
12.34
Tangible book value
6.66
5.73
7.10
8.21
10.12
Market value
34.40
41.83
39.27
44.12
50.84
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,657,871
142,628,163
142,586,601
142,704,495
142,532,116
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,619,632
142,524,500
142,682,251
142,558,743
142,437,804
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,071,538
143,126,088
143,238,669
143,302,063
143,251,521
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.76
%
1.76
%
1.82
%
1.71
%
1.74
%
Return on average equity
19.87
17.31
17.26
13.53
12.63
Return on average tangible equity
27.20
22.55
22.27
16.68
15.45
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.36
3.32
3.28
3.22
3.29
Efficiency ratio
43.52
43.76
41.83
44.16
46.18
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2022
2021
Interest income
$
432,854
$
376,405
Interest expense
31,440
6,042
Net interest income
401,414
370,363
Provision for credit losses
17,427
(1,139)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
383,987
371,502
Noninterest income
131,665
142,176
Noninterest expense
234,778
241,708
Net income before income taxes
280,874
271,970
Income tax expense
46,399
44,408
Net income
$
234,475
$
227,562
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
1.64
$
1.60
Net income - diluted
1.64
1.59
Cash dividends declared
0.66
0.58
Book value
8.87
12.34
Tangible book value
6.66
10.12
Market value
$
34.40
$
50.84
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,657,871
142,532,116
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,596,252
142,291,939
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,207,899
143,134,220
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.76
%
1.89
%
Return on average equity
16.72
13.31
Return on average tangible equity
21.59
16.35
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.29
3.40
Efficiency ratio
43.30
45.84
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Balance at beginning of period
$
74,108
$
71,932
$
66,913
$
63,465
$
63,370
Loans charged-off
(1,225)
(293)
(275)
(659)
(3,067)
Loan recoveries
320
1,409
1,191
360
783
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(905)
1,116
916
(299)
(2,284)
Provision for loan losses
2,631
1,060
4,103
3,747
2,379
Balance at end of period
$
75,834
$
74,108
$
71,932
$
66,913
$
63,465
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
10,879
$
8,718
$
7,471
$
6,436
$
6,751
Provision for unfunded commitments
1,444
2,161
1,247
1,035
(315)
Balance at end of period
$
12,323
$
10,879
$
8,718
$
7,471
$
6,436
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.18
%
1.18
%
1.22
%
1.20
%
1.18
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
311.75
301.02
281.90
232.71
200.33
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
0.06
(0.07)
(0.06)
0.02
0.17
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Commercial:
C&I
$
917,148
$
871,133
$
837,627
$
822,310
$
784,282
PPP
169
202
2,301
15,739
52,793
Municipal
221,090
214,852
200,577
191,799
177,905
Total Commercial
1,138,407
1,086,187
1,040,505
1,029,848
1,014,980
Agricultural
76,947
76,937
90,420
82,883
98,089
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
959,426
938,051
928,644
806,211
749,793
Farm
306,322
268,139
250,028
225,942
217,220
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
732,089
717,738
636,432
636,160
623,434
Owner Occupied CRE
954,400
945,665
909,899
881,181
821,653
Residential
1,575,758
1,536,180
1,412,125
1,352,162
1,334,419
Total Real Estate
4,527,995
4,405,773
4,137,128
3,901,656
3,746,519
Consumer:
Auto
550,635
538,798
468,147
419,818
405,416
Non-Auto
147,884
147,793
142,382
131,964
123,968
Total Consumer
698,519
686,591
610,529
551,782
529,384
Total loans held-for-investment
$
6,441,868
$
6,255,488
$
5,878,582
$
5,566,169
$
5,388,972
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
49,382
$
43,149
$
46,512
$
47,445
$
55,670
Substandard
101,316
100,568
106,156
104,715
105,515
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
150,698
$
143,717
$
152,668
$
152,160
$
161,185
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
24,306
$
24,585
$
25,475
$
28,723
$
31,652
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
19
19
20
20
21
Accruing loans 90 days past due
-
15
22
11
8
Total nonperforming loans
24,325
24,619
25,517
28,754
31,681
Foreclosed assets
-
-
-
-
2,477
Total nonperforming assets
$
24,325
$
24,619
$
25,517
$
28,754
$
34,158
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.38
%
0.39
%
0.43
%
0.52
%
0.63
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.22
0.26
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
CAPITAL RATIOS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
18.22
%
18.03
%
18.50
%
19.00
%
19.35
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
18.22
18.03
18.50
19.00
19.35
Total capital ratio
19.29
19.07
19.54
20.01
20.34
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.96
10.79
10.65
10.78
11.13
Tangible common equity ratio
7.51
6.38
7.83
9.02
11.28
Equity/Assets ratio
9.76
8.64
10.02
11.18
13.43
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
NONINTEREST INCOME
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Trust fees
$
10,122
$
10,314
$
9,742
$
9,817
$
9,670
Service charges on deposits
6,397
6,399
6,038
5,706
5,762
Debit card fees
5,899
5,587
9,868
8,926
9,353
Credit card fees
632
651
700
602
602
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
2,904
4,070
5,728
6,333
6,272
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
131
334
1,648
31
1
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
-
349
18
1,084
107
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
(2)
526
6
(10)
(3)
Interest on loan recoveries
244
664
1,649
283
1,207
Other noninterest income
2,197
2,049
1,920
2,109
1,932
Total noninterest income
$
28,524
$
30,943
$
37,317
$
34,881
$
34,903
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
32,391
$
33,129
$
31,840
$
32,540
$
31,876
Profit sharing expense
565
763
1,307
1,598
3,099
Net occupancy expense
3,350
3,440
3,292
3,225
3,333
Equipment expense
2,053
2,396
2,346
2,257
2,382
FDIC assessment fees
1,021
917
904
869
848
Debit card expense
3,054
3,013
3,200
2,964
3,221
Legal, tax and professional fees
2,814
2,604
2,513
2,957
2,835
Audit fees
451
451
450
451
423
Printing, stationery and supplies
473
600
501
540
664
Amortization of intangible assets
299
306
320
320
391
Advertising, meals and public relations
1,646
1,692
1,554
1,493
1,842
Operational and other losses
982
869
782
596
1,385
Software amortization and expense
2,420
2,564
2,522
2,457
2,817
Other noninterest expense
6,259
6,698
6,802
6,958
6,556
Total noninterest expense
$
57,778
$
59,442
$
58,333
$
59,225
$
61,672
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
187
$
1,737
$
3,366
$
3,782
$
3,841
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2022
2021
Trust fees
$
39,995
$
36,145
Service charges on deposits
24,540
21,156
Debit card fees
30,280
35,905
Credit card fees
2,585
2,373
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
19,035
33,245
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
2,144
815
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
1,451
190
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
520
210
Interest on loan recoveries
2,840
4,039
Other noninterest income
8,275
8,098
Total noninterest income
$
131,665
$
142,176
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
129,900
$
131,908
Profit sharing expense
4,233
10,134
Net occupancy expense
13,307
13,009
Equipment expense
9,052
9,173
FDIC assessment fees
3,711
3,130
Debit card expense
12,231
11,957
Legal, tax and professional fees
10,888
11,806
Audit fees
1,803
1,759
Printing, stationery and supplies
2,114
1,910
Amortization of intangible assets
1,245
1,613
Advertising, meals and public relations
6,385
6,368
Operational and other losses
3,229
3,293
Software amortization and expense
9,963
11,120
Other noninterest expense
26,717
24,528
Total noninterest expense
$
234,778
$
241,708
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
9,071
$
14,691
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Sept. 30, 2022
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
3,165
$
36
4.57
%
$
3,107
$
19
2.49
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
160,200
1,579
3.91
248,929
1,413
2.25
Taxable securities
3,761,206
21,152
2.25
4,039,107
20,799
2.06
Tax-exempt securities
2,001,185
12,231
2.44
2,164,829
14,382
2.66
Loans
6,391,703
86,326
5.36
6,082,649
77,851
5.08
Total interest-earning assets
12,317,459
$
121,324
3.91
%
12,538,621
$
114,464
3.62
%
Noninterest-earning assets
891,972
833,980
Total assets
$
13,209,431
$
13,372,601
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,871,315
$
13,123
0.76
%
$
7,004,478
$
8,787
0.50
%
Borrowings
927,250
3,977
1.70
768,096
784
0.40
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,798,565
$
17,100
0.87
%
7,772,574
$
9,571
0.49
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,179,494
4,178,675
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
60,085
61,320
Shareholders' equity
1,171,287
1,360,032
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,209,431
$
13,372,601
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
104,224
3.36
%
$
104,893
3.32
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,466
$
5
1.45
%
$
1,015
$
1
0.52
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
288,784
547
0.76
171,970
94
0.22
Taxable securities
4,101,751
19,151
1.87
4,231,949
17,823
1.68
Tax-exempt securities
2,376,324
17,166
2.89
2,612,025
18,107
2.77
Loans
5,720,804
68,478
4.80
5,487,538
64,766
4.79
Total interest-earning assets
12,489,129
$
105,347
3.38
%
12,504,497
$
100,791
3.27
%
Noninterest-earning assets
825,711
744,810
Total assets
$
13,314,840
$
13,249,307
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
7,049,041
$
2,967
0.17
%
$
6,898,059
$
1,369
0.08
%
Borrowings
730,477
232
0.13
781,314
201
0.10
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,779,518
$
3,199
0.16
%
7,679,373
$
1,570
0.08
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,064,207
3,827,451
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
65,475
64,999
Shareholders' equity
1,405,640
1,677,484
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,314,840
$
13,249,307
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
102,148
3.28
%
$
99,221
3.22
%
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
82
$
-
0.48
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
320,102
124
0.15
Taxable securities
3,590,137
13,556
1.51
Tax-exempt securities
2,636,360
18,163
2.76
Loans
5,347,069
67,993
5.04
Total interest-earning assets
11,893,750
$
99,836
3.33
%
Noninterest-earning assets
726,932
Total assets
$
12,620,682
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,399,343
$
1,110
0.07
%
Borrowings
639,725
77
0.05
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,039,068
$
1,187
0.07
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,744,848
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
99,091
Shareholders' equity
1,737,675
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,620,682
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
98,649
3.29
%
Year Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
2,196
$
63
2.85
%
$
1,651
$
9
0.55
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
217,525
3,633
1.67
590,843
730
0.12
Taxable securities
4,032,228
78,924
1.96
2,898,924
47,390
1.63
Tax-exempt securities
2,286,578
61,886
2.71
2,503,220
70,253
2.81
Loans
5,923,594
297,420
5.02
5,341,332
272,714
5.11
Total interest-earning assets
12,462,121
$
441,926
3.55
%
11,335,970
$
391,096
3.45
%
Noninterest-earning assets
824,550
706,285
Total assets
$
13,286,671
$
12,042,255
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,955,783
$
26,246
0.38
%
$
6,224,621
$
5,704
0.09
%
Borrowings
802,091
5,195
0.65
556,610
338
0.06
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,757,874
$
31,441
0.41
%
6,781,231
$
6,042
0.09
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,063,740
3,449,313
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
62,953
102,279
Shareholders' equity
1,402,104
1,709,432
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,286,671
$
12,042,255
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
410,485
3.29
%
$
385,054
3.40
%
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bankshares-announces-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-and-36th-year-of-consecutive-annual-earnings-growth-301726203.html
SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.