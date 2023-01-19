ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $58.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $55.34 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $0.39 for the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $234.48 million compared to $227.56 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of $6.91 million, or 3.04 percent. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.64 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.60 and $1.59, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Included in earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2021, were (i) an increase in net interest income of $31.05 million which included a decrease in PPP loan origination fees and interest income of $24.90 million when compared to the prior year; (ii) an increase in the provision for credit losses of $18.57 million; (iii) a decrease in mortgage revenues of $14.21 million; (iv) a decrease in debit card revenues of $5.63 million and (v) a decrease in profit sharing expenses of $5.90 million.

"We are extremely pleased with both our quarterly and annual results representing our 36th consecutive year of annual earnings growth. We finished 2022 with growth in loans, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, of $1.11 billion and growth in deposits of $439.02 million which was primarily driven by an increase of over 10,500 net new accounts during the year. During the fourth quarter, we were able to take advantage of lower interest rates on the longer part of the curve and sell $273.83 million of securities with lower yields and redeploy those dollars into our higher earning loan portfolio," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "As a result of the hard work and dedication of our board, officers and employees, we were able to overcome some significant headwinds in 2022 which included declines in PPP, mortgage and debit card revenues and increased provision expenses. In light of the continued increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, we continue to focus on loan and deposit pricing that better aligns with our competitive environment. As we enter 2023, we remain focused on serving our customers and delivering solid results while actively managing the impact of the current interest rate, regulatory and economic environments. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates." Mr. Dueser added.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $104.04 million compared to $94.81 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.36 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.32 percent for the third quarter of 2022, and 3.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. The growth in net interest income was driven by higher average interest-earning assets which increased to $12.32 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $11.89 billion in the same quarter a year ago, partially offset by lower PPP loan origination fees and interest income which totaled $16 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $4.57 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. PPP loan balances totaled $169 thousand at December 31, 2022 compared to $52.79 million at December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.08 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's provision for credit losses the fourth quarter of 2022 continued to be driven by strong organic loan growth, increases in unfunded commitments and a slight decline in the projected economic forecast metrics. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $75.83 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("Loans"), compared to $63.47 million at December 31, 2021, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $12.32 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $6.44 million at December 31, 2021 due to the increase in unfunded commitments and a decline in the projected economic forecast in the Company's construction and development portfolio.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net charge-offs totaled $905 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $2.28 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of Loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.38 percent at December 31, 2022, compared with 0.63 percent at December 31, 2021.  Classified loans totaled $150.70 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $161.19 million at December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $28.52 million compared to $34.90 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

  • Trust fees increased to $10.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $9.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by the continued increase in oil and gas revenue. At December 31, 2022, the fair value of trust assets managed was $8.75 billion.
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $6.40 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $5.76 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by more than 10,500 net new accounts opened in 2022.
  • Debit card fees decreased by $3.45 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due the impact of becoming subject to regulations imposed by the Federal Reserve that limits debit card interchange revenue ("Durbin Amendment") which became effective for the Company as of July 1, 2022, and is consistent with our prior disclosures.
  • Mortgage income declined to $2.90 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $6.27 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins as a result of the changes in interest rates.
  • Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $244 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.21 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Gains on sales of securities and other assets were $129 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $105 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $57.78 million compared to $61.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $32.96 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $34.98 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 reflecting annual merit-based and market driven pay increases offset by lower mortgage compensation expenses of $1.22 million and a decrease of $2.53 million in profit sharing expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 43.30 percent for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 45.84 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.97 billion compared to $13.10 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans totaled $6.44 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with Loans of $5.39 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, Loans grew $186.41 million, or 11.82 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $1.11 billion, or 20.72 percent when compared to December 31, 2021 balances. Deposits totaled $11.01 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.57 billion at December 31, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company sold $273.83 million of securities classified as available-for-sale with an average book yield of 3.16 percent. The proceeds from the sales of these securities were largely used to fund organic loan growth during the quarter. As of December 31, 2022, cash flows from the security portfolio of $540.28 million are projected over the next twelve months.

Shareholders' equity was $1.27 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $1.76 billion at December 31, 2021, as a result of changes in other comprehensive income ("OCI") due to increasing interest rates over the last year. The unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $535.23 million at December 31, 2022, compared to an unrealized loss of $632.42 million at September 30, 2022, and an unrealized gain of $99.25 million at December 31, 2021.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



































































As of





2022





2021



ASSETS



 Dec. 31, 





 Sept. 30, 





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31, 



Cash and due from banks

$

293,286



$

227,298



$

242,665



$

203,187



$

205,053



Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks



37,392





138,484





222,899





394,566





323,535



Investment securities



5,474,359





5,745,443





6,215,036





6,502,495





6,573,179



Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans



6,441,699





6,255,286





5,876,281





5,550,430





5,336,179



PPP loans



169





202





2,301





15,739





52,793



Total loans, held-for-investment



6,441,868





6,255,488





5,878,582





5,566,169





5,388,972



Allowance for credit losses



(75,834)





(74,108)





(71,932)





(66,913)





(63,465)



Net loans, held-for-investment 



6,366,034





6,181,380





5,806,650





5,499,256





5,325,507



Loans, held-for-sale



11,965





18,815





26,445





27,670





37,810



Premises and equipment, net



152,973





152,646





149,280





150,168





149,764



Goodwill



313,481





313,481





313,481





313,481





313,481



Other intangible assets



2,053





2,352





2,658





2,978





3,298



Other assets



322,523





330,445





281,098





220,399





170,834



Total assets

$

12,974,066



$

13,110,344



$

13,260,212



$

13,314,200



$

13,102,461



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

4,061,788



$

4,200,792



$

4,104,034



$

3,978,724



$

3,780,230



Interest-bearing deposits



6,943,719





6,941,326





7,018,949





7,021,101





6,786,258



Total deposits



11,005,507





11,142,118





11,122,983





10,999,825





10,566,488



Borrowings



642,507





774,581





768,364





758,595





671,152



Other liabilities



60,315





61,030





39,847





67,031





105,597



Shareholders' equity



1,265,737





1,132,615





1,329,018





1,488,749





1,759,224



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,974,066



$

13,110,344



$

13,260,212



$

13,314,200



$

13,102,461





































Quarter Ended





2022





2021



INCOME STATEMENTS



 Dec. 31, 





 Sept. 30, 





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31, 



Interest income

$

121,137



$

112,728



$

101,981



$

97,009



$

95,995



Interest expense



17,100





9,572





3,199





1,570





1,187



Net interest income



104,037





103,156





98,782





95,439





94,808



Provision for credit losses



4,075





3,221





5,350





4,782





2,064



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



99,962





99,935





93,432





90,657





92,744



Noninterest income



28,524





30,943





37,317





34,881





34,903



Noninterest expense



57,778





59,442





58,333





59,225





61,672



Net income before income taxes



70,708





71,436





72,416





66,313





65,975



Income tax expense



12,040





12,095





11,922





10,341





10,638



Net income

$

58,668



$

59,341



$

60,494



$

55,972



$

55,337



































PER COMMON SHARE DATA 































Net income - basic

$

0.41



$

0.42



$

0.42



$

0.39



$

0.39



Net income - diluted



0.41





0.41





0.42





0.39





0.39



Cash dividends declared



0.17





0.17





0.17





0.15





0.15



Book value



8.87





7.94





9.32





10.43





12.34



Tangible book value



6.66





5.73





7.10





8.21





10.12



Market value



34.40





41.83





39.27





44.12





50.84



Shares outstanding - end of period



142,657,871





142,628,163





142,586,601





142,704,495





142,532,116



Average outstanding shares - basic



142,619,632





142,524,500





142,682,251





142,558,743





142,437,804



Average outstanding shares - diluted



143,071,538





143,126,088





143,238,669





143,302,063





143,251,521



































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS































Return on average assets



1.76

%



1.76

%



1.82

%



1.71

%



1.74

%

Return on average equity



19.87





17.31





17.26





13.53





12.63



Return on average tangible equity



27.20





22.55





22.27





16.68





15.45



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.36





3.32





3.28





3.22





3.29



Efficiency ratio



43.52





43.76





41.83





44.16





46.18



 



Year Ended





 Dec. 31, 



INCOME STATEMENTS



2022





2021



Interest income

$

432,854



$

376,405



Interest expense



31,440





6,042



Net interest income



401,414





370,363



Provision for credit losses



17,427





(1,139)



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



383,987





371,502



Noninterest income



131,665





142,176



Noninterest expense



234,778





241,708



Net income before income taxes



280,874





271,970



Income tax expense



46,399





44,408



Net income

$

234,475



$

227,562

















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 













Net income - basic

$

1.64



$

1.60



Net income - diluted



1.64





1.59



Cash dividends declared



0.66





0.58



Book value



8.87





12.34



Tangible book value



6.66





10.12



Market value

$

34.40



$

50.84



Shares outstanding - end of period



142,657,871





142,532,116



Average outstanding shares - basic



142,596,252





142,291,939



Average outstanding shares - diluted



143,207,899





143,134,220

















PERFORMANCE RATIOS













Return on average assets



1.76

%



1.89

%

Return on average equity



16.72





13.31



Return on average tangible equity



21.59





16.35



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)



3.29





3.40



Efficiency ratio



43.30





45.84



 

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)





































Quarter Ended





2022





2021





ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



 Dec. 31, 





 Sept. 30, 





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31, 





Balance at beginning of period

$

74,108



$

71,932



$

66,913



$

63,465



$

63,370





Loans charged-off



(1,225)





(293)





(275)





(659)





(3,067)





Loan recoveries



320





1,409





1,191





360





783





Net recoveries (charge-offs)



(905)





1,116





916





(299)





(2,284)





Provision for loan losses



2,631





1,060





4,103





3,747





2,379





Balance at end of period

$

75,834



$

74,108



$

71,932



$

66,913



$

63,465







































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS

































Balance at beginning of period

$

10,879



$

8,718



$

7,471



$

6,436



$

6,751





Provision for unfunded commitments



1,444





2,161





1,247





1,035





(315)





Balance at end of period

$

12,323



$

10,879



$

8,718



$

7,471



$

6,436







































Allowance for loan losses /

































period-end loans held-for-investment



1.18

%



1.18

%



1.22

%



1.20

%



1.18

%



Allowance for loan losses /

































nonperforming loans



311.75





301.02





281.90





232.71





200.33





Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans

































(annualized)



0.06





(0.07)





(0.06)





0.02





0.17





 



Quarter Ended



2022





2021



COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT



 Dec. 31, 





 Sept. 30, 





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31, 



Commercial:































C&I

$

917,148



$

871,133



$

837,627



$

822,310



$

784,282



PPP



169





202





2,301





15,739





52,793



Municipal



221,090





214,852





200,577





191,799





177,905



Total Commercial



1,138,407





1,086,187





1,040,505





1,029,848





1,014,980



Agricultural



76,947





76,937





90,420





82,883





98,089



Real Estate:































Construction & Development



959,426





938,051





928,644





806,211





749,793



Farm



306,322





268,139





250,028





225,942





217,220



Non-Owner Occupied CRE



732,089





717,738





636,432





636,160





623,434



Owner Occupied CRE



954,400





945,665





909,899





881,181





821,653



Residential



1,575,758





1,536,180





1,412,125





1,352,162





1,334,419



Total Real Estate



4,527,995





4,405,773





4,137,128





3,901,656





3,746,519



Consumer:































Auto



550,635





538,798





468,147





419,818





405,416



Non-Auto



147,884





147,793





142,382





131,964





123,968



Total Consumer



698,519





686,591





610,529





551,782





529,384



































Total loans held-for-investment

$

6,441,868



$

6,255,488



$

5,878,582



$

5,566,169



$

5,388,972



































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION































Special Mention

$

49,382



$

43,149



$

46,512



$

47,445



$

55,670



Substandard



101,316





100,568





106,156





104,715





105,515



Doubtful



-





-





-





-





-



Total classified loans

$

150,698



$

143,717



$

152,668



$

152,160



$

161,185



































NONPERFORMING ASSETS































Nonaccrual loans

$

24,306



$

24,585



$

25,475



$

28,723



$

31,652



Accruing troubled debt restructured loans



19





19





20





20





21



Accruing loans 90 days past due



-





15





22





11





8



Total nonperforming loans



24,325





24,619





25,517





28,754





31,681



Foreclosed assets



-





-





-





-





2,477



Total nonperforming assets

$

24,325



$

24,619



$

25,517



$

28,754



$

34,158



































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets



0.38

%



0.39

%



0.43

%



0.52

%



0.63

%

As a % of end of period total assets



0.19





0.19





0.19





0.22





0.26





































































Quarter Ended



2022





2021



CAPITAL RATIOS



 Dec. 31, 





 Sept. 30, 





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31, 



Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio



18.22

%



18.03

%



18.50

%



19.00

%



19.35

%

Tier 1 capital ratio



18.22





18.03





18.50





19.00





19.35



Total capital ratio



19.29





19.07





19.54





20.01





20.34



Tier 1 leverage ratio



10.96





10.79





10.65





10.78





11.13



Tangible common equity ratio



7.51





6.38





7.83





9.02





11.28



Equity/Assets ratio



9.76





8.64





10.02





11.18





13.43





































Quarter Ended



2022





2021



NONINTEREST INCOME



 Dec. 31, 





 Sept. 30, 





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31, 



Trust fees

$

10,122



$

10,314



$

9,742



$

9,817



$

9,670



Service charges on deposits



6,397





6,399





6,038





5,706





5,762



Debit card fees



5,899





5,587





9,868





8,926





9,353



Credit card fees



632





651





700





602





602



Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans



2,904





4,070





5,728





6,333





6,272



Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities



131





334





1,648





31





1



Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets



-





349





18





1,084





107



Net gain (loss) on sale of assets



(2)





526





6





(10)





(3)



Interest on loan recoveries



244





664





1,649





283





1,207



Other noninterest income



2,197





2,049





1,920





2,109





1,932



Total noninterest income

$

28,524



$

30,943



$

37,317



$

34,881



$

34,903



































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

32,391



$

33,129



$

31,840



$

32,540



$

31,876



Profit sharing expense



565





763





1,307





1,598





3,099



Net occupancy expense



3,350





3,440





3,292





3,225





3,333



Equipment expense



2,053





2,396





2,346





2,257





2,382



FDIC assessment fees



1,021





917





904





869





848



Debit card expense



3,054





3,013





3,200





2,964





3,221



Legal, tax and professional fees



2,814





2,604





2,513





2,957





2,835



Audit fees



451





451





450





451





423



Printing, stationery and supplies



473





600





501





540





664



Amortization of intangible assets



299





306





320





320





391



Advertising, meals and public relations



1,646





1,692





1,554





1,493





1,842



Operational and other losses



982





869





782





596





1,385



Software amortization and expense



2,420





2,564





2,522





2,457





2,817



Other noninterest expense



6,259





6,698





6,802





6,958





6,556



Total noninterest expense

$

57,778



$

59,442



$

58,333



$

59,225



$

61,672



































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

187



$

1,737



$

3,366



$

3,782



$

3,841



 



Year Ended



 Dec. 31, 

NONINTEREST INCOME



2022





2021

Trust fees

$

39,995



$

36,145

Service charges on deposits



24,540





21,156

Debit card fees



30,280





35,905

Credit card fees



2,585





2,373

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans



19,035





33,245

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities



2,144





815

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets



1,451





190

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets



520





210

Interest on loan recoveries



2,840





4,039

Other noninterest income



8,275





8,098

Total noninterest income

$

131,665



$

142,176













NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

129,900



$

131,908

Profit sharing expense



4,233





10,134

Net occupancy expense



13,307





13,009

Equipment expense



9,052





9,173

FDIC assessment fees



3,711





3,130

Debit card expense



12,231





11,957

Legal, tax and professional fees



10,888





11,806

Audit fees



1,803





1,759

Printing, stationery and supplies



2,114





1,910

Amortization of intangible assets



1,245





1,613

Advertising, meals and public relations



6,385





6,368

Operational and other losses



3,229





3,293

Software amortization and expense



9,963





11,120

Other noninterest expense



26,717





24,528

Total noninterest expense

$

234,778



$

241,708













TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

9,071



$

14,691

 

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)















































Three Months Ended







Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2022







Sept. 30, 2022





Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /











Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /







Balance





Interest





Rate











Balance





Interest





Rate



Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$

3,165



$

36





4.57

%







$

3,107



$

19





2.49

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks



160,200





1,579





3.91











248,929





1,413





2.25



Taxable securities



3,761,206





21,152





2.25











4,039,107





20,799





2.06



Tax-exempt securities



2,001,185





12,231





2.44











2,164,829





14,382





2.66



Loans



6,391,703





86,326





5.36











6,082,649





77,851





5.08



Total interest-earning assets



12,317,459



$

121,324





3.91

%









12,538,621



$

114,464





3.62

%

Noninterest-earning assets



891,972























833,980















Total assets

$

13,209,431





















$

13,372,601















Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits

$

6,871,315



$

13,123





0.76

%







$

7,004,478



$

8,787





0.50

%

Borrowings



927,250





3,977





1.70











768,096





784





0.40



Total interest-bearing liabilities



7,798,565



$

17,100





0.87

%









7,772,574



$

9,571





0.49

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits



4,179,494























4,178,675















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

60,085























61,320















Shareholders' equity



1,171,287























1,360,032















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,209,431





















$

13,372,601



























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)







$

104,224





3.36

%













$

104,893





3.32

%















































Three Months Ended







Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022







Mar. 31, 2022





Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /











Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /







Balance





Interest





Rate











Balance





Interest





Rate



Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$

1,466



$

5





1.45

%







$

1,015



$

1





0.52

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks



288,784





547





0.76











171,970





94





0.22



Taxable securities



4,101,751





19,151





1.87











4,231,949





17,823





1.68



Tax-exempt securities



2,376,324





17,166





2.89











2,612,025





18,107





2.77



Loans



5,720,804





68,478





4.80











5,487,538





64,766





4.79



Total interest-earning assets



12,489,129



$

105,347





3.38

%









12,504,497



$

100,791





3.27

%

Noninterest-earning assets



825,711























744,810















Total assets

$

13,314,840





















$

13,249,307















Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits

$

7,049,041



$

2,967





0.17

%







$

6,898,059



$

1,369





0.08

%

Borrowings



730,477





232





0.13











781,314





201





0.10



Total interest-bearing liabilities



7,779,518



$

3,199





0.16

%









7,679,373



$

1,570





0.08

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits



4,064,207























3,827,451















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

65,475























64,999















Shareholders' equity



1,405,640























1,677,484















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,314,840





















$

13,249,307



























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)







$

102,148





3.28

%













$

99,221





3.22

%

 



Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2021





Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /







Balance





Interest





Rate



Interest-earning assets:



















Federal funds sold

$

82



$

-





0.48

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks



320,102





124





0.15



Taxable securities



3,590,137





13,556





1.51



Tax-exempt securities



2,636,360





18,163





2.76



Loans



5,347,069





67,993





5.04



Total interest-earning assets



11,893,750



$

99,836





3.33

%

Noninterest-earning assets



726,932















Total assets

$

12,620,682















Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Deposits

$

6,399,343



$

1,110





0.07

%

Borrowings



639,725





77





0.05



Total interest-bearing liabilities



7,039,068



$

1,187





0.07

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits



3,744,848















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

99,091















Shareholders' equity



1,737,675















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,620,682



































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)







$

98,649





3.29

%

 



Year Ended







Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2022







Dec. 31, 2021





Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /











Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /







Balance





Interest





Rate











Balance





Interest





Rate



Interest-earning assets:











































Federal funds sold

$

2,196



$

63





2.85

%







$

1,651



$

9





0.55

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks



217,525





3,633





1.67











590,843





730





0.12



Taxable securities



4,032,228





78,924





1.96











2,898,924





47,390





1.63



Tax-exempt securities



2,286,578





61,886





2.71











2,503,220





70,253





2.81



Loans



5,923,594





297,420





5.02











5,341,332





272,714





5.11



Total interest-earning assets



12,462,121



$

441,926





3.55

%









11,335,970



$

391,096





3.45

%

Noninterest-earning assets



824,550























706,285















Total assets

$

13,286,671





















$

12,042,255















Interest-bearing liabilities:











































Deposits

$

6,955,783



$

26,246





0.38

%







$

6,224,621



$

5,704





0.09

%

Borrowings



802,091





5,195





0.65











556,610





338





0.06



Total interest-bearing liabilities



7,757,874



$

31,441





0.41

%









6,781,231



$

6,042





0.09

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits



4,063,740























3,449,313















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

62,953























102,279















Shareholders' equity



1,402,104























1,709,432















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,286,671





















$

12,042,255



























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)







$

410,485





3.29

%













$

385,054





3.40

%

 

 

