Leading national MSP announces two more acquisitions after purchasing thirteen MSPs in 2022.
PLANO, Texas, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20 MSP, a leading managed service provider with offices nationwide, today announced its first acquisitions of 2023. The two acquisitions deepen the rapidly growing IT company's national footprint and continue an M&A spree that began last year with thirteen deals.
Joining The 20 are Dallas Network Services (DNS), an MSP headquartered in Addison, TX (CEO/Owner – Bill Butler), and Integrated Business Technologies (IBT), an MSP serving clients in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas (CEO/Owner – Eric Kehmeier).
Both organizations have made great strides as members of The 20's growth platform. Their year-after-year growth and high levels of customer retention and satisfaction marked them out as candidates for The 20's ongoing rollup, and The 20's leadership team is feeling energized and excited about joining forces.
"DNS and IBT are exemplary MSPs that we've had the privilege of working closely with through our group," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. "Their commitment to never cutting corners and going that extra mile to ensure client success makes us confident that these acquisitions are going to help us bring our collective client base even better support, along with a wider range of services and offerings. It's an honor to welcome these talented and motivated teams to The 20 family."
These latest acquisitions expand The 20's national footprint and market reach, enabling it to better serve clients in new areas and industries. The deals also come during a period of rapid growth for the company, which The 20 expects to last through the year and beyond.
"Our plan is to continue acquiring operationally mature and high-performing MSPs from our group," said Conkle. "The integrations are fairly seamless, as the MSPs we're acquiring not only share our tools, but our overall way of doing things and client-first philosophy. Expect more of the same in the coming months!"
Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisitions and associated financing.
About The 20 MSP
The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves hundreds of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com.
About The 20
The 20 is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com
