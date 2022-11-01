The new partnership between QuickStart Learning and Texas Tech University, Office of Continuing & Professional Education will provide online IT training to university students.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, Inc., the award-winning IT workforce readiness, and career development company, announces a new partnership with Texas Tech University, Office of Continuing & Professional Education to offer online IT bootcamps and certification courses. The bootcamps offered will prepare students for careers in in-demand fields like cybersecurity, data science & analytics, cloud engineering, and AI/ML. The curricula of QuickStart bootcamps are comprehensive, and designed to accommodate IT industry beginners, career switchers, and experienced professionals who want to grow their careers in an IT field.
In addition to bootcamps, students can prepare for Certified Ethical Hacking, and multiple CompTIA, AWS, and Microsoft certifications. These courses provide valuable, in-demand training to prepare students for certification exams. Certifications in top technology areas, such as Microsoft or AWS will allow professionals to competitively advance in today's technology field.
Bryan Kenna, CEO of QuickStart Learning Inc., says "In our partnership with TTU, Office of Continuing & Professional Education, we will create opportunities for students and professionals to learn, get certified, and fill critical IT roles."
Graduates will receive a certificate of completion from Texas Tech University, Office of Continuing & Professional Education, and have access to a 12-month job assistance program with QuickStart to help with resume building, mock interviews, and more!
QuickStart offers various payment methods including a discounted prepay option, installment plans, and third-party funding via an income-sharing agreement.
Visit the QuickStart, Learning Inc., and Texas Tech University, Office of Continuing & Professional Education partnered page:
About QuickStart
QuickStart provides 50+ virtual IT certificate courses and bootcamp training programs to help students achieve career growth and workforce readiness. Our expanding catalog of courses covers hundreds of technologies we partner with, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, CompTIA, Cisco, and more. We work with industry experts, hiring managers, and IT professionals to curate the most up-to-date curriculum.
Providing IT certification and training for 35 years has enabled QuickStart to develop an AI-enabled cloud-based platform – CLIPP. The Cognitive Learning & IT Project Performance (CLIPP) platform enhances the learning process for students by personalizing their learning plans tied to their career goals.
At course completion, we provide career services to assist with resume building and the job search process. We have students successfully working in widely known companies such as HP, IBM, Visa, Apple, and more. We've also had some students who used their QuickStart education to gain promotions and advance their careers in their current companies of employment.
Visit QuickStart Learning at http://www.QuickStart.com to start IT certification training to advance your career or upskill your teams to achieve organizational IT project goals.
Media Contact
Victoria MacLellan, QuickStart Learning, Inc., 1 855-800-8240, quickstart@quickstart.com
SOURCE QuickStart Learning, Inc.