FORWARD is focused on professional development, networking, mentorship, and increasing leadership opportunities for Thompson Coe women attorneys at all stages of their career.
DALLAS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP, a premier litigation firm, is pleased to announce the official launch of its affinity group for women attorneys. T-Coe FORWARD, led by Dallas partner Cassie Dallas, creates attorney development and networking opportunities for women attorneys at the firm, and hosts business development events open to the entire firm.
"At Thompson Coe, we are committed to providing an inclusive culture that celebrates and embraces the unique qualities that each attorney brings," said Shawn Phelan, Chair of the Management Committee. "We are excited to create spaces where we all feel connected and supported."
The mission of T-Coe FORWARD is to foster a robust, supportive, and inclusive network for the women of Thompson Coe, with a focus on retention, development, and advancement of women lawyers.
Women comprise approximately 30 percent of Thompson Coe partners, 55 percent of associates, and 42 percent of its attorneys overall. Fifty percent of Thompson Coe partner promotions in 2021 were female and two were ethnically diverse.
T-Coe FORWARD will offer professional development, networking, and mentorship opportunities that focus on increasing internal engagement among women attorneys. It will implement training, programs, and events that address the unique experiences of women in the legal profession, which will be open to all members of the firm as we work toward diversity and inclusiveness in the legal profession.
The leadership team, with attorneys from four of our six offices, includes Zandra Foley, Stephanie Rojo, Rhonda Thompson, Tasha Barnes, Jamie Baker, Christina Culver, Marne Jones, Heather Beam, Mary-Ellen King, Maria Fernandez-Sanchez, and Jaqueline Bolden.
About Thompson Coe
Founded in 1951, Thompson Coe has been providing legal services to clients both regionally and nationally for 70 years. Thompson Coe is 200+ attorney firm with offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota. The firm is highly recognized for its civil litigation capabilities and our diverse group of attorneys has the experience, resources, and capacity to respond to the multi-service demands of our clients across multiple states and industries. Thompson Coe offers comprehensive legal services in areas of Insurance Litigation and Coverage, Products Liability, Mass Torts, Property and Casualty Litigation, Labor and Employment, Business & Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability, Appellate Law, Insurance Regulation, State Legislation, and Business Transactions, among others. Thompson Coe is recognized as a "Band 1" law firm for Insurance in Texas by Chambers & Partners USA 2004-2021
Media Contact
Liz Landry, Thompson Coe, 214-871-8200, llandry@thompsoncoe.com
SOURCE Thompson Coe