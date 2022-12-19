Socks and blankets to be donated to Morning Star Prayer Center. A necessity during the cold months.
DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grammy® nominated songwriter and singer Toni Estes and business mogul Johnny Collins of Community National Title will host a private screening of I Wanna Dance With Somebody, while bringing holiday joy to the less fortunate, December 23, 2022, at 7:30 PM CST. The screening will take place at Cinepolis Victory Park, 2365 Victory Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75219.
I Wanna Dance With Somebody is the upcoming biographical musical film based on the life of pop culture icon Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Anthony McCarten, with Clive Davis serving as a producer.
The event will celebrate Estes' songwriting and voice placement in the film. "From what I understand, there are two different versions of the same song 'It's Not Right, But It's Okay'," states Estes. "One version with me singing and the other with Whitney singing."
Written by Toni Estes, the late LaShawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Fred Jerkins III, and Isaac Phillips, "It's Not Right but It's Okay" was the first single by Whitney Houston from her fourth studio album, My Love Is Your Love. The brilliant collaboration earned Houston a 2000 Grammy® Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.
Estes has written many songs for Houston. However, when asked how she felt about her songs being in the film, the multi-talented artist exclaims, "excited is an understatement! Whitney Houston was the reason I wanted to sing and be in the music business."
Sponsored by Community National Title Company (CNAT), a leading full-service title agency, who also partnered with Morning Star Prayer Center to furnish 1,100 homes for $1million dollars, the event is expected to be sold out.
"My company has sponsored events for Toni on several occasions," says CNAT founder and CEO Johnny Collins. "When her team reached out to us to sponsor this event, we did not hesitate to abide. During the holiday season, this is an opportunity to give back to the community and celebrate an accomplishment."
"This is a full circle moment," states Estes. "2022 has been a big year for the songs I've written for Whitney, and I've signed off on lots of big projects that involve them. I'm honored and thrilled that people are keeping the greatness of Whitney alive!"
In the past, Estes and Collins partnered with Morning Star Prayer Center for their annual holiday turkey giveaways. "The organization has done the work for years," states Estes. "They've been taking a little and turning it into a lot for a very long time. So, it was an easy decision to have them receive necessities especially for the cold months."
The event is free, but each guest must bring a new pair of socks or a blanket to donate to Morning Star Prayer Center in Fort Worth, TX.
For more information on the event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-private-screening-with-toni-estes-tickets-483194486717
About Toni Estes
R&B singer/songwriter Toni Estes began appearing in TV commercials when she was six years old. By her teens she was opening for Natalie Cole and Gladys Knight. After high school graduation she moved to Los Angeles to begin recording demos. Though signed to a major label at the age of 17, she got a release from her contract (citing "politics") and began looking for a new recording deal. Estes would quickly sign with Priority Records, and the release of her album debut, Two * Eleven, in 2000.
She has written for the likes of Whitney Houston and sung theme songs for breakout shows like All of Us. She appeared alongside My Block label mate Erica Campbell on TV One's We're the Campbells and talked work-wife life on Campbell's nationally syndicated radio show, Get Up Mornings. Recently, she released her single Stressed Out, where she sings about the importance of not letting the day-to-day occurrences in life make you miserable.
About Community National Title
Community National Title is a full-service title agent, serving the great state of Texas offering a personalized service experience that is unlike any other. A new generation of thinking backed by generations of experience, they are forward thinking, energetic and unrivaled in their enthusiasm for client focus. They deliver the service and experience and the warm, personal customer service that their client's deserve.
About Morning Star Prayer Center
Morning Star Prayer Center's story began in 2008 with founder, Helen Collins Epps. Since opening their doors, they've served those rich in provision and those rich in spirit; they've stood in the gap to support seasons of transition and hardship, and celebrated God's grace and mercy through the ugliest and most beautiful of life's moments.
