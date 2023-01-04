Airline operations recovery technology leader SlickOR expands disruption optimization capabilities, setting in 2022 a sales record through new contracts, and long-term renewals.
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last Friday at its year-end internal employee meeting, SlickOR Inc. announced a record sales year with respect to its airline disruption management portfolio. And with these contracts, SlickOR expands upon its industry leadership with enhancements to its cancellation and air traffic management tools with new 'look-ahead' capabilities. When weather strikes, airline managers can use SlickOR's software to see the ripple effects and plan for a faster recovery.
Wrapping up 2022, SlickOR saw a marked increase in sales with its products that are focused on optimizing airline weather cancellations and recovery, aircraft routing, and airline passenger connection planning.
"After two-plus years of Covid, we're now seeing airlines again taking a more proactive approach towards optimizing their aircraft, crew, and flight schedule responses to challenging weather and air traffic control conditions. With the rebound in passenger demand and increasing staffing challenges, airlines need to sunset their legacy systems and invest in next-generation software. SlickOR's offerings ensure their responses to abnormal operations are network-comprehensive while focusing on customer needs," said Kevin Gibson, SlickOR's Director of Development. Kevin also added, "Our new functionalities provide a long-awaited opportunity for us to ensure that airlines are positioned for positive customer sentiment - even when faced with the challenges mother nature throws at our partners."
Positive Customer Impact
Many airline customers and passengers are already benefitting from SlickOR's software. One of the largest US carriers leverages SlickOR's Cancel Analyzer to proactively plan for disruptions and ensure fast crew and aircraft recovery. They also utilize their Slot Optimizer software to manage air traffic delays – reducing passenger delays and cancellations by over 30% from their legacy systems. In 2023 SlickOR's newest North American customer will launch a fully comprehensive suite of tools within their Operations Control Center, where experts from Flight Planning, Air Traffic Control, and Passenger Planning will use this software to manage their flights and recovery when snow or thunderstorms hit.
"Whether it's a minor fog event or a massive winter storm affecting a large portion of the network, SlickOR's suite allows for a fast and customer-focused response," said Jim DeYoung, former VP of Operations at United Airlines and advisor to SlickOR. Jim added, "Having a comprehensive tool that can not only recommend delays and cancellations to manage in-event but also map out a smooth flight recovery is essential for passenger service and financial success. SlickOR delivers on both."
Founded in 2013, SlickOR Inc. is the worldwide leader in Airline Operations Disruption Management. With over 20 years in the planning and recovery decision-support optimization solution space, SlickOR applies its deep industry knowledge and best-in-class optimization engines to deliver proven decision-support solutions with high adoption rates. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help airline operations specialists respond to weather delays and cancellations, ATC programs, and other disruption issues with the least impact on passengers, crew, and aircraft routings. SlickOR solutions are valued, understandable, and editable; giving the airline operations team full confidence and flexibility when modeling a future event or executing high-stakes recovery solutions in the heat of the moment. SlickOR's team is also unique in that their employees are airline operations experts and dedicated to making their solutions customer-centric and airline feasible to minimize the long-term effects of any irregularity.
