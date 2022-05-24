How to sell a home in Dallas faster, and for a fair price, is a common question that many home sellers ask. The professionals at We Buy Houses Dallas™ have provided 5 tips of what a home seller can do BEFORE listing with a real estate agent.
DALLAS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is no secret that selling a house in Dallas-Fort Worth can be one of the life's biggest transactions many homeowners.
However, before a home seller signs a listing agreement and starts marketing a house and bringing potential buyers into it, We Buy Houses Dallas™ outlines a few things home sellers can do to possibly help increase the chances of selling a house faster and for a better price.
Sell a Dallas House Faster By Doing These 5 THINGS FIRST:
- Tip #1: De-Clutter and Take Down Some Family Memorabilia
Take the time and make the house LESS PERSONAL by removing family photos and other memorabilia. Get rid of that shrine of little Johnny's sports metals and the fridge full of kids drawings. At first, this may feel very weird, but remember...a potential buyer needs to be able to picture themselves in the house. During an open house, or during one of a hundred or more home showings that might take place during a traditional real estate listing process, if a home seller keeps the the refrigerator door filled with pictures and family mementos… it makes it harder for the next buyer to see the fridge and mentally picture their own family photos on it.
- Tip #2 - Price The Home Properly Before You List
Setting the price is one thing, setting the RIGHT price is another. It will make more sense for a home seller to consider the industry standards when determining a property's actual market value. What a home seller wants for a house and what a buyer is willing to pay for the house in the current market might be two very different numbers. When taking an initial meeting with a real estate agent, the agent or broker isn't providing the prospective home seller an offer like a cash home buying company does. Instead, the agent or broker is simply providing a professional estimate of the home's value based on the previous sales of similar homes in the neighborhood. Of course, depending on the real estate agent or broker, and taking into consideration how focused they are on the many properties they might be juggling, and how they are sourcing their comparable homes data, are all important factors to consider for a home seller when meeting with an agent or a broker to discuss their home value. No matter how experienced, a real estate agent or broker may not be able to set the right listing price, and the price they set may become public record once the property is marketed, so the decision is very important. So how does a home seller get a fair value of their home before signing a listing agreement with a real estate agent? Here's the trick and it's actually quite simple:
- Tip #3 - Get a Cash Offer From a Professional Home Buyer Before Signing a Real Estate Agent Listing Agreement
Contacting a reputable Dallas Home Buying Company like We Buy Houses Dallas™ for a free, no obligation home offer before signing a listing agreement with a real estate agent allows a home seller to get a real cash offer, which provides a home value for the seller to consider without the need to make any repairs, or show the property. An offer from a professional home buying company doesn't require any money to be invested before the sale, and the timing is set by the seller, because the buyer already has the financing and the experience to close in as quickly as 7-14 days. On the flipside, however, once a listing agreement is signed, the real estate agent is tied to the property for as long as the listing agreement states, and therefore, the real estate agent can take a large commission even a house is eventually sold directly to a cash buyer company. So the order matters immensely. Remember, to save money, and a lot of and get a cash home valuation for free, get the no obligation offer first from the cash buyer company before signing with a real estate agent, and not the other way around.
According to their website, "Prospective home sellers may call We Buy Houses Dallas™ to find out how much their house is worth in cash. But in our experience, the same home sellers take that cash home offer when they find out the amount of money they can save in repairs, holding fees like mortgage payments and insurance payments, and the simple hassle free home selling experience of selling to a qualified, professional cash home buyer."
- Tip #4 - If You Have The Time and Money, Make the Property More Enticing
Technically, once a home seller has the house marketed, in many cases, it can attract attention right away. As a matter of fact, studies have shown that over 70 percent of the potentials buyers will see the home within 3 to 6 months after its listing. However, if the house is not getting the attention expected by the home seller after it's been marketed… there are some things a home seller can do to make a house look better to potential buyers.
- - Do the small things in the yard… ideally, ensure the shrubs and the yard are neatly done and trimmed. Go the extra mile and replace the existing flowers with new and fresh flowers and seasonal plants.
- - Do repairs or repaint a house if it's looking battered and bruised. Paint is very important for a first impression of a home buyer.
- - If the house has high end furniture… think about including the furniture in the sale if the buyer wants it.
- - Many "retail" buyers have a hard time looking past the ugly parts of a house. Yes, they can repaint it after they buy… or they can re-do the yard… but a first impression is a lasting impression… and some buyers just can't get past that initial ugly visual.
- - If a future home seller doesn't have the money or time to do the repairs or upgrades, then it may take longer to sell a house, especially a home that has been neglected over the years. But, local cash buyers can make offers on properties in any condition. Go to a website like We Buy Houses to find reputable and local home buying companies.
- Tip #5 - Get All the Paperwork
Although, this step is often ignored, it is surprisingly important. After all, every buyer will actually want to know everything about the house before he or she takes the rein. Some questions a home buyer might want to know are: Who normally does the maintenance and after how long? When were the important systems like the HVAC last maintained? How old is the roof? Have there been any upgrade in the past 5 years? How much money has been invested in repairs over the course of the ownership?
Having the paperwork will install confidence in the home seller, and in how well a home seller has taken care of a home.
More helpful home selling resources for home sellers are available at We Buy Houses Dallas™ including a free guide to the Pros and Cons of Selling A Home To A Professional Home Buyer and a free guide detailing 5 Steps To Stop Foreclosure.
