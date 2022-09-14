Houston Philanthropist Brad Marks to Bring Years of Business and Financial Experience to the Houston Children's Charity Board of Directors
HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston jewelry store owner and local philanthropist Brad Marks has joined the Houston Children's Charity Board of Directors, alongside renowned leaders in business, nonprofit and public services.
Houston Children's Charity (HCC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to "improving the quality of life for Greater Houston's underprivileged, abused, and disabled children who have been otherwise left behind." Since its founding in 1966, the organization has raised over 100 million dollars and has impacted more than 3.5 million children in the Houston area.
With programs such as Better Night's Sleep – which distributes mattresses, bed frames, and other bedding supplies to children in need, Back2School – which donates backpacks and other school supplies to those in need, and HCC's annual toy drive that collects toys and other items during the holidays, Marks is excited to bring his breadth of business and nonprofit experience to the table to help HCC continue to maximize their impact in the Houston community.
Brad Marks and his wife, Joanna, are no strangers to serving the Houston community. The pair have been extensively involved with several other nonprofit organizations, including the Houston Rodeo, which provides scholarships to over 800 students. The Marks also work closely with The Women's Fund of Houston, BEAR Houston, Snow Drop Foundation, The Mission of Yahweh, the Houston Humane Society, and Rice University athletic scholarships.
About joining the team at Houston Children's Charity, Marks said, "The work they do is incredibly important and makes an impact with thousands of Houston families each year. I'm overjoyed to join a powerful Board of Directors dedicated to the same mission – ensuring that no Houston child gets left behind."
In addition to his nonprofit work, Marks has built an extinguished reputation, continuing the legacy his parents built when they first opened I W Marks in 1978. Starting as part-time assistance during Christmas and summer breaks, Marks learned the ins and outs of running his parents' business. Since taking full ownership in 2008, Marks has furthered the I W Marks reputation, earning multiple honors for the company, including a five-time recipient of the Business Committee for the Arts, Inc., FORBES Magazine's National Business in the Arts Award, and the Jefferson Award for community service.
To learn more about Houston Children's Charity, visit https://houstonchildrenscharity.org/about_hcc/. For more information about I W Marks, visit https://www.iwmarks.com.
About I W Marks Jewelers
I W Marks Jewelers is one of Houston's first family-owned and operated jewelry stores. Opened in 1978 by Irv and Diane Marks, the store sells fine jewelry, watches, and accessories for every taste, occasion, and budget. When the store first opened in 1978, it was a 500-square foot store. From there, Irv and Diane grew the business tenfold while supporting numerous local charities, including the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Irv and Diane's son, Brad, is now the president and CEO of I W Marks Jewelers and, alongside his wife Joanna, continues his parents' legacy through his philanthropic work and dedication to quality and superior customer service. I W Marks Jewelers offers custom design, jewelry and watch repair, and appraisal services.
About Houston Children's Charity
Houston Children's Charity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for Greater Houston's underprivileged, abused, and disabled children who have been otherwise left behind. Founded in 1996, Houston Children's Charity provides programs including Chariots for Children, A Better Night's Sleep, Back2School, HCC Closet, Adopt-A-Family, Houston Children's Charity Family Emergency Fund at Texas Children's Cancer Center, and KidSMART. With the support of dedicated sponsors and committed volunteers, Houston Children's Charity has served over 3.5 million children and will leave no legitimate request for assistance unanswered.
