Summer of Connexion Roadshow Reunion Tour Creates Atmosphere For Connecting Leading Minds and Thought Leaders to Share Insights, Trends on the State of Multi-Site Facilities Management Industry
DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnexFM (formerly PRSM, Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association), the authority on Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management, recently partnered with industry leaders to host Summer of Connexion Roadshow Reunion Tour. The tour made six stops that spanned North America, connecting industry thought leaders with leading minds to share insights and trends on the state of the multi-site facilities management industry.
"We put in thousands of miles on what we considered to be THE event of the Summer," exclaimed Bill Yanek, CEO of ConnexFM. "It was exciting to present a variety of Facility Management insights as well as share some key findings from industry research. We are seeing Digital Transformation and Smart Facilities change the way Facilities Managers and companies do business; and we are proud to have businesses part of ConnexFM lead the way in how organizations can translate all kinds of data into usable and actionable information."
Each stop on the tour set up a professional environment where members of the industry convened for Facility Management updates, participated in thoughtful roundtable discussions addressing the current state of the industry and more! Those in attendance networked together over lunch, engaged in interactive discussions and ended the event with a reception to commiserate on the day's events.
"There's a lot of challenges facing retail and multi-site facility managers today," said Mike McAlister, Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing, CBRE Retail & Multi-Site. "ConnexFM provided an opportunity for these leaders to come together to share ideas and collaborate on how to be successful in today's environment. Facility Managers not only need to maintain optimal service levels, they are also being asked to contain costs and, in some cases, make recommendations on how to meet recent environmental, social, and governance objectives."
The Summer of Connexion Roadshow Reunion Tour kicked off in Dallas, Texas on June 23, 2022 and made stops in Tampa, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, New York City, Seattle and Portland. As part of the tour, ConnexFM worked with leaders from CBRE and others to reveal insights and various strategies they found to be successful for adapting to the "everchanging normal" that has affected the multi-site facility management industry.
About ConnexFM
ConnexFM is an industry association that serves as the thought leader and authority on Retail and Multi-Site Facilities Management. ConnexFM empowers the facilities management professionals with best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums and trusted partnerships.
Established in 1995, and with approximately 750 member companies, the ConnexFM community values are founded on a spirit of innovation, resourcefulness, the quest for knowledge and ethical business relationships.
ConnexFM exists so that members have a competitive advantage in multi-site facilities management.
To learn more about the story of ConnexFM, visit https://www.connexfm.com/Our-Story.
