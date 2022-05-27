Joiint Inc. today announced the launch of the new app 'Jugl' for Android and iOS and the completion of the first round of pre-seed funding for the project which raised $1.1 million.
FRISCO, Texas , May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joiint Inc. today announced the launch of the new app 'Jugl' for Android and iOS and the completion of the first round of pre-seed funding for the project which raised $1.1 million with top investment from MATHI MARAN VENTURES LLC, Nanban Ventures Unicorn LLC, and N FAMILY HOLDINGS LLC.
Jugl has been built to address the limitations of using simple texting apps to collaborate with an efficient solution that combines our circles of influence, both professional and personal. Jugl gives users practical tools that help connect, store, collaborate, grow, and manage our daily lives.
Jugl is a community-based collaborative app with a broad range of features and is a tool that connects the friends, associates, and groups that matter most to you. Jugl allows users to create and join groups, and the ability to make those groups either public (open to everyone) or private (invitation only). Public groups allow communities of all kinds to come together, converse, and collaborate, while private groups are great for more exclusivity.
Jugl gives users smart controls that allow you to work together more securely. You can store/share documents and images, chat, leave messages to friends and followers, improve productivity, collaborate with employees and customers, as well as allow life-long learners to network with mentors and students.
Jugl is designed around a unique, patent-pending, chat-based interface which Joiint Inc. believes is a foundation that is not only instantly familiar, but also comfortable and easy for anyone to use without a learning curve. The design of the application started with market research that Jugl began in 2019 to discover what features users wanted.
"Jugl is a reflection of several years of research and development," said Arun Kumar, CEO at Jugl. "Our goal is to give individuals, groups, businesses, and educators the tools they want and need for truly productive group collaboration. This is the perfect tool for users from all walks of life - from networking and meetup groups, small business owners, community and non-profit organizations, educational institutions and more."
Jugl includes built-in functionality such as:
- Public and private groups
- Group message moderation
- Message tags
- Professional user profiles
- Task management
- Event scheduling
- Voice and Video calling
In addition to the built-in features at launch, new functionality and open API plugins will be added and released throughout the year.
Jugl is currently available to download for free on Android through the Google Play store and for iOS on the Apple App Store.
About Jugl: Founded in 2019, Jugl is a communication company with a singular focus - to deliver a private, secure collaboration platform with powerful, built-in tools that bring a world of possibilities to individuals and groups, businesses, and educators.
