"First Rangers and the Texas Revolution" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. K. M. Ware is a compelling journey to the wilds of Texas as battles rage for the promise of a future for former US Army members caught in the hostilities of the Texas frontier.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "First Rangers and the Texas Revolution": an action-packed and informative balance of fact and fiction. "First Rangers and the Texas Revolution" is the creation of published author Dr. K. M. Ware, who received a master's degree in literature from the University of Houston and an induction into Sigma Tau Delta, the international honor society for literature. After picking up the mantel of his father's genealogical research, Dr. Ware discovered a rich family history in Texas going back seven generations to the very founding of the Texas Republic. This knowledge led him to seek membership in the Sons of the Republic of Texas and a posthumous membership for his father.
Dr. Ware shares, "In the early 1800s, John William Ware and Joseph Lindley each enter the Texas frontier with the dream of acquiring free land through grants provided by Mexico. They subsequently get caught up in the conflict between Texas and Mexico about legal title to the land. Mexico begins to lose its hold on Texas, and hostilities escalate. These ex-army veterans find themselves at the center of the fight for Texas independence.
"John William Ware and Joseph Lindley spent about ten years in the US Army before coming into Texas. Associates of John's still respectfully address him as captain when he forms a company of men to defend landowners and other settlers in the hostile Texas frontier.
"Their desire for land under Texas self-governance draws them into the revolution against Mexico, in defense of their right to these lands. Confrontations begin with the Fredonian Rebellion in Nacogdoches where these two men join forces for the benefit of Texas residents.
"Captain Ware and Lieutenant Lindley bring their evolving company of rangers to assist Texas in the seizure of Velasco, Goliad, and Béxar. Generalissimo Santa Anna comes into Texas with a vengeance. He devastates Goliad and Béxar with a merciless massacre. Captain Ware and his rangers join General Sam Houston and the Texas Army to defeat and capture Santa Anna at San Jacinto."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. K. M. Ware's new book will entertain while painting a vivid picture of the challenges, sacrifices, and determination needed to settle the Texas frontier.
Dr. Ware brings a compelling tale to life within the pages of this enjoyable historical fiction.
Consumers can purchase"First Rangers and the Texas Revolution" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "First Rangers and the Texas Revolution," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing