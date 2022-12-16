Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin's celebrated modern retreat, has been named to the Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Gold List.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin's celebrated modern retreat, has been named to the Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Gold List, which recognizes editors all-time favorite hotels that exemplify the gold standard of service and hospitality from around the world. A treasured and historic landmark reborn, Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection is the first luxury urban hotel of its kind, blending intimacy and character with Austin's heritage and independent spirit on a 10-acre estate in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The Condé Nast Traveler Gold List 2023 recognizes the hotels around the world that the title's editors and contributors visit time and time again – and daydream about long after checkout. The resort joins the celebrated list to be honored in the December 2022 issue, and at cntraveler.com
"We are truly humbled that Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection has received this prestigious recognition from Condé Nast Traveler," said Marco Bustamante, general manager, Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection. "This recognition is thanks to our incredible Texan team whose dedication to creating immersive guest experiences and offering the highest level of personalized service have earned this incredible distinction."
The picturesque property boasts 54 spacious rooms and suites, including a collection of five signature suites, and offers a residential-style experience brimming with charm. Amenities include several distinct dining and drinking venues, including Lutie's Garden Restaurant, which has quickly become one of Austin's hottest new restaurants since opening in April. The estate also boasts a dramatic 50-foot oval swimming pool, an organic urban garden, a state-of-the-art fitness center and rich, experiential programming.
About Condé Nast Traveler
Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing U.S. and U.K. print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit http://www.cntraveler.com.
About Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection
A treasured and historic landmark reborn, Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection occupies a unique niche in the Austin hospitality market. Designed by Ken Fulk and set on a 10-acre estate in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Austin, the property is the first luxury hotel of its kind in the city, blending intimacy and character with heritage and the independent spirit of Austin. Boasting 54 spacious rooms and suites, including a collection of five signature suites, the hotel offers a residential-style experience brimming with charm. Amenities include a dramatic 50-foot oval swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, an organic urban garden and several distinct dining and drinking venues, including Lutie's Garden Restaurant, which will open early 2021. Expansive indoor and outdoor event space includes the picture-perfect Chapel with over 1,600 square-feet of indoor space and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space. Commodore Perry Estate offers an authentic Austin provenance that invites guests to dine and celebrate in contemporary style.
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 24 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.
About The Friedkin Group
The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions.
