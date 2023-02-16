Reiterates Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance; Provides Comparative Fiscal Year 2023 Financials Aligned to Continuing Operations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced financial guidance for fiscal year 2024. Fiscal year 2024 refers to the 12-month period beginning March 1, 2023 and ending on February 29, 2024.  The Company also provides fiscal year 2023 quarterly comparative financials from continuing operations. The quarterly comparative financials reclassify the operations of the AZZ Infrastructure Solutions ("AIS") to discontinued operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.  Note that on September 30, 2022, AZZ and Fernweh Group LLC ("Fernweh") closed on the transaction whereby AZZ contributed its AIS segment to AIS Investment Holdings LLC and sold a controlling interest in AIS to Fernweh ("AIS JV").   

Financial Outlook

AZZ reiterates fiscal year 2023 guidance issued on January 9, 2023.  In addition, the Company has recast financial information and fiscal year 2023 guidance on a continuing operations basis consistent with the Company's fiscal year 2024 guidance issued herein, in order to provide comparable current year guidance with expected future operations.

                                                                            





Reiterates

Previously Issued

FY2023 Guidance



Comparative

FY2023 Guidance

(Continuing Operations)



FY2024 Guidance

(Continuing

Operations)(1)

Sales(2)



$1.27—$1.35 billion



$1.27—$1.35 billion



$1.40—$1.55 billion

Adjusted EBITDA(3)



$285—$305 million



$245—$275 million



$300—$325 million

Adjusted Diluted EPS(3)(4)



$4.05—$4.25



$3.20—$3.60



$3.85—$4.35

(1) FY2024 guidance excludes equity income from AZZ's minority interest in the AIS JV, as the business transitions from a public company to a private company.  The AIS JV comprises the Company's Infrastructure Solutions segment.  FY2024 guidance does not include the impact of any potential future acquisitions.

(2) Sales for all guidance presented includes continuing operations only.

(3)  Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS for previously issued FY2023 guidance includes both continuing operations and discontinued operations.

(4)  Adjusted Diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA for previously issued FY2023 guidance has been adjusted to add back depreciation and amortization related to the Precoat acquisition, as well as acquisition and transaction related expenditures.  Comparative FY2023 guidance has been adjusted to add back acquisition and transaction related expenditures. Comparative FY2023 and FY2024 guidance has been adjusted to add back amortization associated with the Company's intangible assets stemming from previous acquisitions. 

 

Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, said, "We are optimistic about our business prospects as we conclude fiscal year 2023 and enter fiscal 2024.  Our focus in the year ahead will be to drive organic growth and margin enhancements in our Metal Coatings and Precoat Metals segments, with continued focus on market penetration, customer service, quality, and operational excellence. Also, as contemplated in our strategic rationale for the Precoat acquisition, we are eager to increase capacity to meet specific customer demand with the previously announced new coil coating plant near St. Louis, Missouri. We expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2024 to be in the $80 million range, 30-40% projected for the greenfield plant construction (completion expected in FY25), and the balance allocated to maintenance, productivity, and environmental health & safety.  We anticipate strong cash flow generation from earnings to support deleveraging efforts, with a debt reduction target of approximately $100 million resulting in net leverage on trailing adjusted EBITDA of approximately 3.0x by end of fiscal year 2024.  Finally, with our strategically aligned metal coatings business at scale, we expect to drive incremental operational productivity and efficiency improvements, while further optimizing our corporate structure. AZZ is the leading pure play hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating company with irreplaceable footprints in our served markets. We generate industry-leading margins, returns and free cash flow.  We have access to the capital necessary to sustain our operations, while actively pursuing initiatives to drive future growth and enhance shareholder value. We are excited about the opportunities ahead."

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. Collectively, our business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "will," "might," "would," "projects," "currently," "intends," "outlook," "forecasts," "targets," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to risks that could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand for our products and services, including demand by the construction markets, industrial markets, and the metal coatings markets.  In addition, within each of the markets we serve, our customers and our operations could potentially continue to be adversely impacted by the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental issued mandates regarding the same in the jurisdictions in which we operate, sell to or from whom we purchase. We could also experience additional increases in labor costs, components and raw materials, including zinc and natural gas, which are used in our hot-dip galvanizing process; supply-chain vendor delays; customer requested delays of our products or services; delays in additional acquisition opportunities; currency exchange rates; adequacy of financing, availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the products we inventory or sell or the services that we provide; economic volatility, including a prolonged economic downturn or macroeconomic conditions such as inflation or changes in the political stability in the United States and other foreign markets in which we operate; acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions.  AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business, in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors, in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AZZ INC.

ADJUSTED COMPARATIVE BALANCE SHEETS(1)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 



February 28,



May 31,



August 31,



November 30,



2022



2022



2022



2022

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$          12,082



$          97,998



$          11,340



$            3,290

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $4,716, $4,886, $5,801 and $5,763 as of February 28, 2022, May 31, 2022, August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively)

85,106



183,969



193,647



173,341

Inventories:















Raw material

81,022



133,113



137,841



137,100

Work-in-process

840



1,103



1,716



1,763

Finished goods

1,135



3,649



2,887



2,583

Contract assets

2,866



79,484



82,897



78,560

Prepaid expenses and other

1,583



12,205



13,044



9,997

Assets held for sale

235



235





Current assets of discontinued operations

201,664



208,641



215,068



Total current assets

386,533



720,397



658,440



406,634

Property, plant and equipment, net

193,358



454,873



496,125



491,367

Right-of-use assets

13,954



23,937



25,550



24,248

Goodwill

190,391



723,655



736,218



710,246

Intangibles and other assets, net

39,115



553,407



478,284



481,121

Deferred tax assets

3,464



3,144



3,622



3,438

Investment in joint venture







82,420

Non-current assets of discontinued operations

306,212



302,880



186,508



Total assets

$     1,133,027



$     2,782,293



$     2,584,747



$     2,199,474

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$          24,840



$        163,143



$        158,085



$        108,935

Income tax payable

3,828



2,008



11,135



Accrued salaries and wages

17,123



19,725



27,294



35,821

Accrued dividends on Series A Preferred Stock





1,040



4,640

Other accrued liabilities

12,873



46,538



52,512



51,402

Customer deposits

294



393



323



536

Contract liabilities





1,553



1,022

Lease liability, short-term

3,289



4,972



5,386



5,399

Debt due within one year



13,000



13,000



13,000

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

88,283



84,635



79,932



Total current liabilities

150,530



334,414



350,260



220,755

Debt due after one year, net

226,484



1,594,777



1,238,170



1,010,648

Lease liability, long-term

11,403



19,626



20,941



19,673

Deferred income taxes

47,672



48,137



29,044



31,879

Other long-term liabilities

5,366



74,803



65,090



64,006

Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations

24,207



22,977



21,621



Total liabilities

465,662



2,094,734



1,725,126



1,346,961

Commitments and contingencies















Shareholders' equity:















Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $1 par, shares authorized 240; 0 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2022, 240 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022





240



240

Common stock, $1 par, shares authorized 100,000; 24,688, 24,788, 24,862 and 24,876 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2022, May 31, 2022, August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively

24,688



24,788



24,862



24,876

Capital in excess of par value

85,847



85,432



323,386



325,433

Retained earnings

584,154



604,039



541,203



512,815

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,324)



(26,700)



(30,070)



(10,851)

Total shareholders' equity

667,365



687,559



859,621



852,513

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,133,027



$     2,782,293



$     2,584,747



$     2,199,474

 

(1) The assets and liabilities of AIS have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results.

 

AZZ INC.

ADJUSTED COMPARATIVE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS(1)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



May 31,



August 31,



November 30,



November 30,



2022(2)



2022



2022



2022

Sales

$              207,134



$              406,710



$              373,301



$              987,145

Cost of sales

147,081



305,155



300,219



752,455

Gross margin

60,053



101,555



73,082



234,690

















Selling, general and administrative

32,144



37,414



27,689



97,247

Operating income from continuing operations

27,909



64,141



45,393



137,443

















Interest expense

7,472



28,144



26,123



61,739

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries





(1,006)



(1,006)

Other (income) expense, net

(27)



55



(610)



(582)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

20,464



35,942



20,886



77,292

Income tax expense

5,111



10,822



2,447



18,380

Net income from continuing operations

15,353



25,120



18,439



58,912

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)

8,724



6,737



1,665



17,126

Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax(3)



(89,427)



(40,646)



(130,073)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

8,724



(82,690)



(38,981)



(112,947)

Net income (loss)

24,077



(57,570)



(20,542)



(54,035)

Dividends on Series A Preferred Stock



(1,040)



(3,600)



(4,640)

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$                24,077



$              (58,610)



$              (24,142)



$              (58,675)

Earnings per share:















Basic earnings (loss) per share















Earnings per common share from continuing operations

$                     0.62



$                     0.97



$                     0.60



$                     2.19

Earnings per common share from discontinued  operations

$                     0.35



$                   (3.33)



$                   (1.57)



$                   (4.55)

Earnings per common share

$                     0.97



$                   (2.36)



$                   (0.97)



$                   (2.37)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share















Earnings per common share from continuing operations

$                     0.62



$                     0.93



$                     0.59



$                     2.17

Earnings per common share from discontinued  operations

$                     0.34



$                   (2.85)



$                   (1.56)



$                   (4.52)

Earnings per common share

$                     0.96



$                   (1.91)



$                   (0.97)



$                   (2.35)

Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic

24,709



24,836



24,867



24,804

Diluted

25,675



29,059



24,995



24,984

















(1) The results of operations of AIS have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results.

(2) Precoat Metals was acquired on May 13, 2022 and includes results of operations as of and for the period from May 13, 2022 through May 31, 2022 and for all subsequent periods in the table above.

(3) For the three months ended November 30, 2022, a tax reclass of $596 was subsequently made between "Income from discontinued operations, net of tax" and "Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax," that is reflected prospectively in the statements of operations.

 

AZZ INC.

ADJUSTED SEGMENT REPORTING(1)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



May 31,



August 31,



November 30,



November 30,



2022



2022



2022



2022

Sales:















Metal Coatings

$              163,443



$              165,850



$              158,274



$              487,567

Precoat Metals

43,691



240,860



215,027



499,578

Total sales

$              207,134



$              406,710



$              373,301



$              987,145

















Adjusted EBITDA(2):















Metal Coatings

53,668



53,028



41,895



148,591

Precoat Metals

9,829



49,583



34,434



93,846

Total segment adjusted EBITDA

$                63,497



$              102,611



$                76,329



$              242,437

















(1) The sales and adjusted EBITDA related to the AIS segment have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results, and therefore, are excluded from the table above.

  (2) See the Non-GAAP disclosure section below for a reconciliation between income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted EBITDA.

 

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, (collectively, the "Adjusted Earnings Measures"), which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency when comparing operating results across a broad spectrum of companies, which provides a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position and prospects for future capital investment and debt reduction. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management also provides Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, provision for income taxes and acquisition and transaction related expenses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate the Company's ability to incur and service debt and its capacity for making capital expenditures in the future. Adjusted EBITDA is also useful to investors to help assess the Company's estimated enterprise value. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare the Company's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these adjustments.

Management provides non-GAAP financial measures for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of the Company's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider these measures in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

The following tables provide a reconciliation for the three months ended May 31, 2022, August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022 and for the nine months ended November 30, 2022 between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the Adjusted Earnings Measures (in thousands, except per share data):

 

AZZ INC.

RECAST RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES(1)

 





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





May 31, 2022



August 31, 2022



November 30, 2022



November 30, 2022





Amount



Per

Diluted Share(2)



Amount



Per

Diluted Share(2)



Amount



Per

Diluted Share(2)



Amount



Per

Diluted Share(2)

Net income from continuing operations



$  15,353







$  25,120







$  18,439







$  58,912





Less: Series A Preferred Stock dividends









(1,040)







(3,600)







(4,640)





Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to common shareholders



15,353







24,080







14,839







54,272





Impact of after-tax interest expense for Convertible Notes



547







2,006

















Impact of Series A Preferred Stock dividends









1,040

















Net income available to common shareholders and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations



$  15,900



$          0.62



$  27,126



$          0.93



$  14,839



$          0.59



$  54,272



$          2.17

Adjustments:

































Acquisition and transaction related   expenditures(3)



12,614



0.49



2,706



0.09







15,320



0.61

Amortization of intangible assets



3,541



0.14



7,941



0.27



6,133



0.25



17,615



0.70

Subtotal



16,155



0.63



10,647



0.37



6,133



0.25



32,935



1.32

Tax impact(4)



(3,877)



(0.15)



(2,555)



(0.09)



(1,472)



(0.06)



(7,904)



(0.32)

Total adjustments



12,278



0.48



8,092



0.28



4,661



0.19



25,031



1.00

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations



$  28,178



$          1.10



$  35,218



$          1.21



$  19,500



$          0.78



$  79,303



$          3.17



































(1) The table above presents adjusted earnings and earnings per share for continuing operations; the operations of AIS have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results, and therefore, are excluded from the table above.

(2) Earnings per share amounts included in the table above may not sum due to rounding differences.  Earnings per share for each quarter do not sum to the year-to-date earnings per share amounts due to the impact of the Convertible Notes and the Series A Preferred Stock, which were dilutive for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2022, but were anti-dilutive for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2022.

(3) Includes Corporate expenses related to the Precoat Metals acquisition, as well as the divestiture of the AZZ Infrastructure Solutions business into the AIS JV.

(4) Tax expense consists of: 21% federal statutory rate and 3% blended state tax rate for all adjustments.

 

Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables provide a reconciliation for the three months ended May 31, 2022, August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022 and for the nine months ended November 30, 2022 between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):

 

AZZ INC.

RECAST RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES(1)

 



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



May 31,



August 31,



November 30,



November 30,



2022



2022



2022



2022

Net income from continuing operations

$               15,353



$               25,120



$               18,439



$               58,912

Interest expense

7,472



28,144



26,123



61,739

Income tax (benefit) expense

5,111



10,822



2,447



18,380

Depreciation and amortization

11,973



21,902



21,938



55,813

Acquisition and transaction-related expenditures

12,614



2,706





15,320

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$               52,523



$               88,694



$               68,947



$             210,164

















(1) The table above presents Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations; the operations of AIS have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results, and therefore, are excluded from the table above.

 

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

 





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





May 31,



August 31,



November 30,



November 30,





2022



2022



2022



2022

Metal Coatings

















Net income (loss)



$         45,274



$         43,586



$           32,972



$              121,832

Interest Expense



5



7



9



21

Income Tax Expense





1,264



689



1,953

Depreciation and Amortization Expense



8,389



8,171



8,225



24,785

Adjusted EBITDA



53,668



53,028



41,895



148,591



















Precoat Metals

















Net income (loss)



$           6,662



$         36,324



$           21,235



$                64,221

Interest Expense



(14)



(70)



(182)



(266)

Income Tax Expense









Depreciation and Amortization Expense



3,181



13,329



13,381



29,891

Adjusted EBITDA



9,829



49,583



34,434



93,846



















Corporate

















Net income (loss)



$       (36,583)



$       (54,790)



$          (35,768)



$            (127,141)



















Net income from continuing operations



$         15,353



$         25,120



$           18,439



$                58,912

 

