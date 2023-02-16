Reiterates Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance; Provides Comparative Fiscal Year 2023 Financials Aligned to Continuing Operations
FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced financial guidance for fiscal year 2024. Fiscal year 2024 refers to the 12-month period beginning March 1, 2023 and ending on February 29, 2024. The Company also provides fiscal year 2023 quarterly comparative financials from continuing operations. The quarterly comparative financials reclassify the operations of the AZZ Infrastructure Solutions ("AIS") to discontinued operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023. Note that on September 30, 2022, AZZ and Fernweh Group LLC ("Fernweh") closed on the transaction whereby AZZ contributed its AIS segment to AIS Investment Holdings LLC and sold a controlling interest in AIS to Fernweh ("AIS JV").
AZZ reiterates fiscal year 2023 guidance issued on January 9, 2023. In addition, the Company has recast financial information and fiscal year 2023 guidance on a continuing operations basis consistent with the Company's fiscal year 2024 guidance issued herein, in order to provide comparable current year guidance with expected future operations.
Reiterates
Previously Issued
FY2023 Guidance
Comparative
FY2023 Guidance
(Continuing Operations)
FY2024 Guidance
Sales(2)
$1.27—$1.35 billion
$1.27—$1.35 billion
$1.40—$1.55 billion
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$285—$305 million
$245—$275 million
$300—$325 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS(3)(4)
$4.05—$4.25
$3.20—$3.60
$3.85—$4.35
(1) FY2024 guidance excludes equity income from AZZ's minority interest in the AIS JV, as the business transitions from a public company to a private company. The AIS JV comprises the Company's Infrastructure Solutions segment. FY2024 guidance does not include the impact of any potential future acquisitions.
(2) Sales for all guidance presented includes continuing operations only.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS for previously issued FY2023 guidance includes both continuing operations and discontinued operations.
(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA for previously issued FY2023 guidance has been adjusted to add back depreciation and amortization related to the Precoat acquisition, as well as acquisition and transaction related expenditures. Comparative FY2023 guidance has been adjusted to add back acquisition and transaction related expenditures. Comparative FY2023 and FY2024 guidance has been adjusted to add back amortization associated with the Company's intangible assets stemming from previous acquisitions.
Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, said, "We are optimistic about our business prospects as we conclude fiscal year 2023 and enter fiscal 2024. Our focus in the year ahead will be to drive organic growth and margin enhancements in our Metal Coatings and Precoat Metals segments, with continued focus on market penetration, customer service, quality, and operational excellence. Also, as contemplated in our strategic rationale for the Precoat acquisition, we are eager to increase capacity to meet specific customer demand with the previously announced new coil coating plant near St. Louis, Missouri. We expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2024 to be in the $80 million range, 30-40% projected for the greenfield plant construction (completion expected in FY25), and the balance allocated to maintenance, productivity, and environmental health & safety. We anticipate strong cash flow generation from earnings to support deleveraging efforts, with a debt reduction target of approximately $100 million resulting in net leverage on trailing adjusted EBITDA of approximately 3.0x by end of fiscal year 2024. Finally, with our strategically aligned metal coatings business at scale, we expect to drive incremental operational productivity and efficiency improvements, while further optimizing our corporate structure. AZZ is the leading pure play hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating company with irreplaceable footprints in our served markets. We generate industry-leading margins, returns and free cash flow. We have access to the capital necessary to sustain our operations, while actively pursuing initiatives to drive future growth and enhance shareholder value. We are excited about the opportunities ahead."
AZZ Inc. is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. Collectively, our business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.
Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "will," "might," "would," "projects," "currently," "intends," "outlook," "forecasts," "targets," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to risks that could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand for our products and services, including demand by the construction markets, industrial markets, and the metal coatings markets. In addition, within each of the markets we serve, our customers and our operations could potentially continue to be adversely impacted by the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental issued mandates regarding the same in the jurisdictions in which we operate, sell to or from whom we purchase. We could also experience additional increases in labor costs, components and raw materials, including zinc and natural gas, which are used in our hot-dip galvanizing process; supply-chain vendor delays; customer requested delays of our products or services; delays in additional acquisition opportunities; currency exchange rates; adequacy of financing, availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the products we inventory or sell or the services that we provide; economic volatility, including a prolonged economic downturn or macroeconomic conditions such as inflation or changes in the political stability in the United States and other foreign markets in which we operate; acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions. AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business, in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors, in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
AZZ INC.
February 28,
May 31,
August 31,
November 30,
2022
2022
2022
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 12,082
$ 97,998
$ 11,340
$ 3,290
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $4,716, $4,886, $5,801 and $5,763 as of February 28, 2022, May 31, 2022, August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively)
85,106
183,969
193,647
173,341
Inventories:
Raw material
81,022
133,113
137,841
137,100
Work-in-process
840
1,103
1,716
1,763
Finished goods
1,135
3,649
2,887
2,583
Contract assets
2,866
79,484
82,897
78,560
Prepaid expenses and other
1,583
12,205
13,044
9,997
Assets held for sale
235
235
—
—
Current assets of discontinued operations
201,664
208,641
215,068
—
Total current assets
386,533
720,397
658,440
406,634
Property, plant and equipment, net
193,358
454,873
496,125
491,367
Right-of-use assets
13,954
23,937
25,550
24,248
Goodwill
190,391
723,655
736,218
710,246
Intangibles and other assets, net
39,115
553,407
478,284
481,121
Deferred tax assets
3,464
3,144
3,622
3,438
Investment in joint venture
—
—
—
82,420
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
306,212
302,880
186,508
—
Total assets
$ 1,133,027
$ 2,782,293
$ 2,584,747
$ 2,199,474
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 24,840
$ 163,143
$ 158,085
$ 108,935
Income tax payable
3,828
2,008
11,135
—
Accrued salaries and wages
17,123
19,725
27,294
35,821
Accrued dividends on Series A Preferred Stock
—
—
1,040
4,640
Other accrued liabilities
12,873
46,538
52,512
51,402
Customer deposits
294
393
323
536
Contract liabilities
—
—
1,553
1,022
Lease liability, short-term
3,289
4,972
5,386
5,399
Debt due within one year
—
13,000
13,000
13,000
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
88,283
84,635
79,932
—
Total current liabilities
150,530
334,414
350,260
220,755
Debt due after one year, net
226,484
1,594,777
1,238,170
1,010,648
Lease liability, long-term
11,403
19,626
20,941
19,673
Deferred income taxes
47,672
48,137
29,044
31,879
Other long-term liabilities
5,366
74,803
65,090
64,006
Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations
24,207
22,977
21,621
—
Total liabilities
465,662
2,094,734
1,725,126
1,346,961
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $1 par, shares authorized 240; 0 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2022, 240 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022
—
—
240
240
Common stock, $1 par, shares authorized 100,000; 24,688, 24,788, 24,862 and 24,876 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2022, May 31, 2022, August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively
24,688
24,788
24,862
24,876
Capital in excess of par value
85,847
85,432
323,386
325,433
Retained earnings
584,154
604,039
541,203
512,815
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,324)
(26,700)
(30,070)
(10,851)
Total shareholders' equity
667,365
687,559
859,621
852,513
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,133,027
$ 2,782,293
$ 2,584,747
$ 2,199,474
(1) The assets and liabilities of AIS have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results.
AZZ INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
May 31,
August 31,
November 30,
November 30,
2022(2)
2022
2022
2022
Sales
$ 207,134
$ 406,710
$ 373,301
$ 987,145
Cost of sales
147,081
305,155
300,219
752,455
Gross margin
60,053
101,555
73,082
234,690
Selling, general and administrative
32,144
37,414
27,689
97,247
Operating income from continuing operations
27,909
64,141
45,393
137,443
Interest expense
7,472
28,144
26,123
61,739
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries
—
—
(1,006)
(1,006)
Other (income) expense, net
(27)
55
(610)
(582)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
20,464
35,942
20,886
77,292
Income tax expense
5,111
10,822
2,447
18,380
Net income from continuing operations
15,353
25,120
18,439
58,912
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax(3)
8,724
6,737
1,665
17,126
Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax(3)
—
(89,427)
(40,646)
(130,073)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
8,724
(82,690)
(38,981)
(112,947)
Net income (loss)
24,077
(57,570)
(20,542)
(54,035)
Dividends on Series A Preferred Stock
—
(1,040)
(3,600)
(4,640)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 24,077
$ (58,610)
$ (24,142)
$ (58,675)
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings (loss) per share
Earnings per common share from continuing operations
$ 0.62
$ 0.97
$ 0.60
$ 2.19
Earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.35
$ (3.33)
$ (1.57)
$ (4.55)
Earnings per common share
$ 0.97
$ (2.36)
$ (0.97)
$ (2.37)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
Earnings per common share from continuing operations
$ 0.62
$ 0.93
$ 0.59
$ 2.17
Earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.34
$ (2.85)
$ (1.56)
$ (4.52)
Earnings per common share
$ 0.96
$ (1.91)
$ (0.97)
$ (2.35)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
24,709
24,836
24,867
24,804
Diluted
25,675
29,059
24,995
24,984
(1) The results of operations of AIS have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results.
(2) Precoat Metals was acquired on May 13, 2022 and includes results of operations as of and for the period from May 13, 2022 through May 31, 2022 and for all subsequent periods in the table above.
(3) For the three months ended November 30, 2022, a tax reclass of $596 was subsequently made between "Income from discontinued operations, net of tax" and "Loss on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax," that is reflected prospectively in the statements of operations.
AZZ INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
May 31,
August 31,
November 30,
November 30,
2022
2022
2022
2022
Sales:
Metal Coatings
$ 163,443
$ 165,850
$ 158,274
$ 487,567
Precoat Metals
43,691
240,860
215,027
499,578
Total sales
$ 207,134
$ 406,710
$ 373,301
$ 987,145
Adjusted EBITDA(2):
Metal Coatings
53,668
53,028
41,895
148,591
Precoat Metals
9,829
49,583
34,434
93,846
Total segment adjusted EBITDA
$ 63,497
$ 102,611
$ 76,329
$ 242,437
(1) The sales and adjusted EBITDA related to the AIS segment have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results, and therefore, are excluded from the table above.
(2) See the Non-GAAP disclosure section below for a reconciliation between income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted EBITDA.
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, (collectively, the "Adjusted Earnings Measures"), which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency when comparing operating results across a broad spectrum of companies, which provides a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position and prospects for future capital investment and debt reduction. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Management also provides Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, provision for income taxes and acquisition and transaction related expenses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate the Company's ability to incur and service debt and its capacity for making capital expenditures in the future. Adjusted EBITDA is also useful to investors to help assess the Company's estimated enterprise value. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare the Company's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these adjustments.
Management provides non-GAAP financial measures for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of the Company's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider these measures in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
The following tables provide a reconciliation for the three months ended May 31, 2022, August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022 and for the nine months ended November 30, 2022 between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the Adjusted Earnings Measures (in thousands, except per share data):
AZZ INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
May 31, 2022
August 31, 2022
November 30, 2022
November 30, 2022
Amount
Per
Amount
Per
Amount
Per
Amount
Per
Net income from continuing operations
$ 15,353
$ 25,120
$ 18,439
$ 58,912
Less: Series A Preferred Stock dividends
—
(1,040)
(3,600)
(4,640)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to common shareholders
15,353
24,080
14,839
54,272
Impact of after-tax interest expense for Convertible Notes
547
2,006
—
—
Impact of Series A Preferred Stock dividends
—
1,040
—
—
Net income available to common shareholders and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 15,900
$ 0.62
$ 27,126
$ 0.93
$ 14,839
$ 0.59
$ 54,272
$ 2.17
Adjustments:
Acquisition and transaction related expenditures(3)
12,614
0.49
2,706
0.09
—
—
15,320
0.61
Amortization of intangible assets
3,541
0.14
7,941
0.27
6,133
0.25
17,615
0.70
Subtotal
16,155
0.63
10,647
0.37
6,133
0.25
32,935
1.32
Tax impact(4)
(3,877)
(0.15)
(2,555)
(0.09)
(1,472)
(0.06)
(7,904)
(0.32)
Total adjustments
12,278
0.48
8,092
0.28
4,661
0.19
25,031
1.00
Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 28,178
$ 1.10
$ 35,218
$ 1.21
$ 19,500
$ 0.78
$ 79,303
$ 3.17
(1) The table above presents adjusted earnings and earnings per share for continuing operations; the operations of AIS have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results, and therefore, are excluded from the table above.
(2) Earnings per share amounts included in the table above may not sum due to rounding differences. Earnings per share for each quarter do not sum to the year-to-date earnings per share amounts due to the impact of the Convertible Notes and the Series A Preferred Stock, which were dilutive for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2022, but were anti-dilutive for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2022.
(3) Includes Corporate expenses related to the Precoat Metals acquisition, as well as the divestiture of the AZZ Infrastructure Solutions business into the AIS JV.
(4) Tax expense consists of: 21% federal statutory rate and 3% blended state tax rate for all adjustments.
The following tables provide a reconciliation for the three months ended May 31, 2022, August 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022 and for the nine months ended November 30, 2022 between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):
AZZ INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
May 31,
August 31,
November 30,
November 30,
2022
2022
2022
2022
Net income from continuing operations
$ 15,353
$ 25,120
$ 18,439
$ 58,912
Interest expense
7,472
28,144
26,123
61,739
Income tax (benefit) expense
5,111
10,822
2,447
18,380
Depreciation and amortization
11,973
21,902
21,938
55,813
Acquisition and transaction-related expenditures
12,614
2,706
—
15,320
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$ 52,523
$ 88,694
$ 68,947
$ 210,164
(1) The table above presents Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations; the operations of AIS have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented above to provide historical non-GAAP comparable financial results, and therefore, are excluded from the table above.
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
May 31,
August 31,
November 30,
November 30,
2022
2022
2022
2022
Metal Coatings
Net income (loss)
$ 45,274
$ 43,586
$ 32,972
$ 121,832
Interest Expense
5
7
9
21
Income Tax Expense
—
1,264
689
1,953
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
8,389
8,171
8,225
24,785
Adjusted EBITDA
53,668
53,028
41,895
148,591
Precoat Metals
Net income (loss)
$ 6,662
$ 36,324
$ 21,235
$ 64,221
Interest Expense
(14)
(70)
(182)
(266)
Income Tax Expense
—
—
—
—
Depreciation and Amortization Expense
3,181
13,329
13,381
29,891
Adjusted EBITDA
9,829
49,583
34,434
93,846
Corporate
Net income (loss)
$ (36,583)
$ (54,790)
$ (35,768)
$ (127,141)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 15,353
$ 25,120
$ 18,439
$ 58,912
SOURCE AZZ Inc.