AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Loxo announced that CarterBaldwin selected Loxo's Talent Intelligence Platform to continue their rapid growth and digital transformation. CarterBaldwin has consistently been ranked within the top 1% of search firms by size and are among the top recruiting firms in the world.
CarterBaldwin Awards:
- Top 40 search firm in the nation by Hunt Scanlon
- Inc. 400 list of America's fastest-growing privately held companies
- Top PE (Private Equity) Power 100 Hunt Scanlon
- Top 40 Higher Education Recruiters
- Top 60 Non-profit Recruiting Search Firms
The industry sectors CarterBaldwin specializes in:
- Consumer and Retail
- Distribution and Logistics
- Education
- Energy & Infrastructure
- Industrial
- Non-Profit
- Private Equity
- Professional Services
- Technology
Before moving to Loxo, CarterBaldwin was using one of the leading server based CRM and project management systems that was designed for executive search. Pure-play Retained executive search software systems like Deskflow, FileFinder by Dillistone, Cluen by Encore, Clockwork and Invenias (owed by Bullhorn) have dominated the executive search software market for decades because they were specifically designed for the executive search workflow.
Executive search has a lot of very specific requirements that Applicant Tracking Systems and Recruiting CRMs geared for the mass recruiting market would never be a viable option. However, all of the software systems built for executive search were designed decades ago and the technology landscape around the retained executive search industry has progressed to such an extent, that the majority of executive search firms are now evaluating going through a digital transformation.
The executive search and entire professional recruiting industry is entering the biggest digital transformation since the transition from desktop software to online cloud based software in the early 2000's.
"Over many years we've honed an engineered search process that is unrivaled. Our researchers, consultants, partners and clients work in unison to collaborate and execute a high-touch and very personalized end-to-end executive search workflow. This requires a robust project management and CRM solution that is tailored for executive search. The sheer thought of changing the software that runs our entire business is frightening, but when software runs your entire business it is the single most important investment you can make for your people and clients", said Jennifer Poole Sobocinski, Founding Partner of CarterBaldwin.
"After evaluating dozens of software platforms it became obvious that there was no better partner or technology platform for what we required and perhaps more importantly where we want to go in the future than Loxo. The transition took a few months, but it's already been transformational and we are only scratching the surface. The firm is on cloud nine and we couldn't be happier with our decision to switch to Loxo."
"We are honored to provide the technology platform for another leading retained executive search firm the caliber of CarterBaldwin, and are thrilled they've chosen to manage their end-to-end executive search lifecycle across their entire organization," said Matt Chambers, Founder and CEO of Loxo.
"CarterBaldwin have a continuous improvement mentality, are zealots about process and metrics and are about as selective of a customer partner that we have come across. This partnership brings together two organizations who are committed to excellence and being the very best in everything they do. It will be a true pleasure to take this journey as partners and contribute towards their success for years to come."
About CarterBaldwin
CarterBaldwin is a retained executive search firm managed by a partnership team with more than 100 years of combined experience. The company is listed among the Top 40 search firms in the nation by Hunt Scanlon and recognized consecutively by the prestigious Inc. 500 list of America's fastest-growing privately held companies. Learn more at https://carterbaldwin.com/
About Loxo
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. Loxo is a horizontally integrated suite of data-driven and AI-powered products designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform. The platform includes a best-in-class ATS, an AI-driven Recruiting CRM, talent search engine of over 800 million people, with contact information including verified mobile phone, personal and work emails. The instant AI sourcing, ranking and matching, and multi-channel outbound recruiting solution makes identifying, engaging and hiring the very best possible talent easier than ever before. More than 13,200 Executive Search, RPO, professional recruitment and talent acquisition teams across the globe are using Loxo to become hiring machines. Learn more at https://loxo.co/
