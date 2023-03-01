Leading water filter brand taps nutrition, fitness and culinary experts for National Nutrition Month and makes third annual nonprofit donation
AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquasana, maker of award-winning water filtration products for the home and on-the-go, is partnering again with Marathon Kids to help children establish strong foundations for happy, healthy lives. This marks Aquasana's third consecutive annual donation to support the youth fitness nonprofit. This year, the two Austin-based organizations – together with a panel of nutrition, fitness and culinary experts – are teaming up for National Nutrition Month to help families eat healthfully; hydrate with clean, filtered water; and stay physically active for a lifetime of wellness.
Celebrated each March, National Nutrition Month® is an annual campaign created 50 years ago by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to highlight the importance of making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits. To celebrate this year's theme of "Fuel for the Future," Aquasana and Marathon Kids will be giving away prizes to help inspire families to "EAT, HYDRATE, MOVE!", including Aquasana's Clean Water Machine – which tackles 78 contaminants at the touch of a button – along with Brooks performance running shoes and a cookbook featuring family-friendly recipes. Visit @Aquasana and @MarathonKids on Instagram for details.
For the second year in a row, Aquasana and Marathon Kids have also engaged a panel of diverse experts to provide insight into the critical role that healthful eating, hydration and physical activity play in achieving proper nutrition and overall wellness, as well as helpful advice for getting the whole family moving. Families can visit Aquasana.com to find everyday tips from a team of registered dieticians; a celebrity chef, father and fitness enthusiast; and a fitness and intuitive eating coach who is also a registered nurse and Brooks Run Happy Team Ambassador.
"We're thrilled to support Marathon Kids for a third year in their mission to help children establish strong foundations for happier, healthier lives," said Derek Mellencamp, General Manager at Aquasana. "Having easy access to clean, filtered water is essential in supporting physical activity, proper nutrition and overall wellness through adulthood. We are proud to continue partnering with Marathon Kids to improve the lives of children here in Texas and across the nation."
Research shows that when kids feel healthy, they perform better in school, make better choices, and exhibit better behavior. For 27 years, Marathon Kids has transformed the lives of millions of children through running programs at schools, community-based organizations, and camps. The nonprofit will use Aquasana's donation to help more children of all backgrounds and abilities access the nonprofit's programming, set healthy habits and achieve more than they ever thought possible.
About Marathon Kids
Marathon Kids shows kids through running that they can achieve more than they ever thought possible. Kids in the program work at their own pace to run or walk the equivalent mileage of four marathons (or more!). They run one lap at a time, one day at a time, and before they know it, they've gone farther than they ever dreamed. Kids enrolled in the program have a network of dedicated adults showing them how it's done, and most importantly, a motivated and inspiring coach supporting them every step of the way. For more information, visit marathonkids.org.
About Aquasana
Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE-AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters—including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under-sink filters, countertop filters, reverse osmosis systems and portable filter bottles—provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go. For more information, visit Aquasana.com.
