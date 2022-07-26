Joint Solution Helps Global Brands Harness Technology, Data, and Intelligence to Better Serve their Best Customers
ALLEN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technology solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, today announced a partnership with Ometria, a customer data and marketing platform. This partnership combines Ometria's sophisticated customer intelligence and cross-channel marketing solution with Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Solution to give companies the data, insights, tools, and capabilities they need to deliver the individualized experiences today's consumers expect while building loyalty and driving growth without discounting.
McKinsey & Company reports 73% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions, and 76% get frustrated when this doesn't happen. Unfortunately, only 15% of marketers have a 360-degree view of customer data and the organization structure to make use of those insights, according to Harvard Business Review. In short, there's a huge gap between what consumers expect and what companies can deliver. In an increasingly competitive retail environment, generic batch-and-blast marketing won't get noticed, drive conversions, or build loyalty.
Ometria combines the data capabilities of a Customer Data Platform (CDP) with a cross-channel marketing orchestration platform, making it easy for marketing teams to bring personalized experiences to their customers at scale. Their solution unifies customer data from all sources to give brands a single, comprehensive profile of each shopper. Customer intelligence enables sophisticated audience segmentation and leverages predictive insights for personalized cross-channel campaigns. Brands can design, execute, and optimize the entire customer journey across email, mobile, direct mail, in-store, on social and more.
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform™ provides the foundation for an ongoing mutual value exchange that creates endless opportunities to connect with customers and collects unique consent-based data that continuously enriches customer profiles and allows brands to adapt to evolving needs in real time, improving engagement, increasing repeat purchases, and reducing churn. Extensible engagement modules, including gamification, Refer a Friend, User Generated Content (UGC), influencer management, and more helps brands keep customers connected and deliver ongoing value their customers can't get anywhere else. Annex Cloud's 125-plus integrations with industry leading CRM, CX, POS, mobile and other platforms pushes unique, timely data across an organization's tech stack to personalize every touch point.
"Being able to understand and adapt to evolving customer behaviors and preferences is essential to creating value-based, timely, and relevant experiences that build lasting relationships," said Al Lalani, CEO and Co-founder, Annex Cloud. "Joining forces with Ometria will make it easy for brands to engage, recognize, reward and build emotional bonds with each customer."
"Today's consumers expect personalized interactions no matter where they're engaging with retailers," said Michelle Schroeder, CMO of Ometria. "Partnering with Annex Cloud made perfect sense. Companies that harness the power of complete customer profiles, including unique loyalty data, will stand out and drive sustainable growth."
The two companies are currently rolling out global implementations for mutual customers, and joined forces recently to educate companies about how to come through these uncertain times smarter and stronger. Watch the video here.
Loyalty Experience Platform—An Enterprise Customer Retention Solution that Accelerates Growth
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform is the only full-suite loyalty solution that allows organizations to buy just what they need, meaning they can start with a simple value exchange and collect first-party data, then add on more sophisticated omnichannel reward and program types as they grow.
- Modularity: The widest range of engagement modules to build attitudinal, emotional, and empathic connections. Extensible platform allows flexibility and a nimble delivery environment to meet ever-changing needs.
- Comprehensive Engagement Suite: Brands can capture, recognize, and reward all customer actions with referrals, gamification, UGC/survey, influencer management and contests.
- 125+ pre-built integrations: Pre-built integrations with more than 125 market-leading technologies strategically architected to accelerate the delivery of loyalty management programs and meaningful customer experiences.
About Annex Cloud
For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness, purchase, and retention to loyalty and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany, and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with more than 125 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
About Ometria
Ometria is a customer data and marketing platform that helps retailers increase customer loyalty and CRM revenue by sending personalized marketing messages throughout the customer journey. To learn more, visit http://www.ometria.com.
Media Contact
Tracy Chaplin, Annex Cloud, 866-802-8805, tchaplin@annexcloud.com
SOURCE Annex Cloud